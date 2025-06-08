If you have to watch one Hulu show this June, stream this one

As Disney slowly swallows Hulu whole, it’s harder even to know what’s available on Hulu and what’s part of the Disney library. Even harder, though, is finding a show that’s actually worth watching as you scroll through what Hulu has to offer.

If you’re looking for a Hulu show to watch this June, we’d recommend starting with Paradise. That’s not necessarily because the show will put you in mind for the summer season. Instead, Paradise is a tense conspiracy thriller all about the assassination of the president of the United States. Here are three reasons you should check it out.

It’s anchored by three brilliant central performances

Sterling K. Brown is one of the great TV actors of his generation, and he’s doing excellent work at the center of this show. His grizzled Secret Service agent mostly boils underneath the surface, but Brown knows how to play every moment.

Just as good are James Marsden as the president, who we see largely in flashbacks, and Julianne Nicholson as a shadowy billionaire whose role in the overall story is initially unclear. Marsden was born to play a charming but underestimated president, while Nicholson is the perfect combination of sinister and sympathetic as we learn more about her identity.

It’s bone-chillingly relevant

Although Paradise is not a hugely political show, it is partly about privilege and disaster. We’re not going to spoil the show’s many reveals and twists, but suffice it to say that at least one episode from this season might make the hairs on your arms stand up.

Paradise is set in a world very much like the one we live in, but every difference is intentional. Allegiances shift, and you’re never sure who you can trust, but part of the brilliance of Paradise is that you know, deep down, that everyone has their reasons for doing the things they do.

It will keep you hooked from moment one

If you’ve ever seen Dan Erickson’s previous series, This Is Us, you know that twists are a part of how he tells stories. The twists on This Is Us could feel a little maddening in part because it was a show about a family, but the twists on Paradise feel essential to the overall story.

This is a show that will keep you guessing right up through its final episode, but not in a way that feels needless or heavy-handed. Instead, Paradise is riveting from the jump because the show knows exactly how to stay one step ahead of the average viewer.

You can watch Paradise on Hulu.