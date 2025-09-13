If you have to watch one Peacock movie this September 2025, stream this one

Watching a great comedy can be a genuinely euphoric experience. Unfortunately, great movie comedies are few and far between, and even when we do get one, it can come and go without anyone taking much notice.

That’s exactly what happened to Joy Ride, a great comedy from 2023 that is just as funny on every rewatch. If you’re looking for a great movie to check out on Peacock, Joy Ride is the right place to start. Here are three reasons it’s totally worth checking out:

It features a great cast of unheralded actors

Joy Ride tells the story of a group of Asian-American friends who find themselves traveling through Asia. As you might expect, things pretty quickly go off the rails, and the four women have to figure out how to get through a harrowing trip with their wits and identities intact.

Crucially, this premise proves to be an ideal vehicle for Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu, four actresses who deserve to be a much bigger deal than any of them currently are. In addition to being hilarious, each of them seems to understand that the best way to be funny is to have a deep understanding of your character, which makes every dynamic feel rich and lived in.

It’s a fascinating look at adoption

Although Joy Ride is a wild hoot, it’s also got a little bit of thematic heft. The movie’s central character, Audrey, is a woman who has been adopted by white, American parents. After initially deciding she has no interest in learning more about her actual heritage, Audrey eventually decides that she wants to meet her birth mother.

Where the movie goes from there is best left unspoiled, but suffice it to say that it gives her journey through the movie some real emotional heft. Being separated from an identity that nonetheless shaped you can be a heartbreaking experience, and Ashley Park plays this movie’s final moments beautifully.

It’s a reminder that Asia is very cool

In addition to being funny and moving, Joy Ride also did something genuinely impressive. They managed to turn Vancouver, which was the film’s primary shooting location, into a pretty convincing double for many parts of Asia.

Of course, nothing compares to the real thing, but few productions have been able to better imitate parts of China without actually being able to film on location. And, for all the trouble are main characters get into over the course of the film, it’s also worth noting that the film leaves you thinking about booking a trip to China yourself.

You can watch Joy Ride on Peacock.