 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

If you have to watch one Peacock movie this September 2025, stream this one

One of the best comedies of the past few years.

By
Stephanie Hsu, Ahsley Park, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu as Kat, Audrey, Lolo, and Deadeye looking in the same direction in Joy Ride.
Image via Lionsgate

Watching a great comedy can be a genuinely euphoric experience. Unfortunately, great movie comedies are few and far between, and even when we do get one, it can come and go without anyone taking much notice.

That’s exactly what happened to Joy Ride, a great comedy from 2023 that is just as funny on every rewatch. If you’re looking for a great movie to check out on Peacock, Joy Ride is the right place to start. Here are three reasons it’s totally worth checking out:

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on HBO Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

It features a great cast of unheralded actors

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Joy Ride tells the story of a group of Asian-American friends who find themselves traveling through Asia. As you might expect, things pretty quickly go off the rails, and the four women have to figure out how to get through a harrowing trip with their wits and identities intact.

Crucially, this premise proves to be an ideal vehicle for Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu, four actresses who deserve to be a much bigger deal than any of them currently are. In addition to being hilarious, each of them seems to understand that the best way to be funny is to have a deep understanding of your character, which makes every dynamic feel rich and lived in.

It’s a fascinating look at adoption

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Although Joy Ride is a wild hoot, it’s also got a little bit of thematic heft. The movie’s central character, Audrey, is a woman who has been adopted by white, American parents. After initially deciding she has no interest in learning more about her actual heritage, Audrey eventually decides that she wants to meet her birth mother.

Where the movie goes from there is best left unspoiled, but suffice it to say that it gives her journey through the movie some real emotional heft. Being separated from an identity that nonetheless shaped you can be a heartbreaking experience, and Ashley Park plays this movie’s final moments beautifully.

It’s a reminder that Asia is very cool

Joy Ride. Photo Credit: Ed Araquel Image used with permission by copyright holder

In addition to being funny and moving, Joy Ride also did something genuinely impressive. They managed to turn Vancouver, which was the film’s primary shooting location, into a pretty convincing double for many parts of Asia.

Of course, nothing compares to the real thing, but few productions have been able to better imitate parts of China without actually being able to film on location. And, for all the trouble are main characters get into over the course of the film, it’s also worth noting that the film leaves you thinking about booking a trip to China yourself.

You can watch Joy Ride on Peacock.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (September 5-7)
An hugely underrated comedy is one of our picks to watch this weekend
Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron wave hi in Longshot.

Logging in to Netflix should be an exciting experience, but it can be more nerve-wracking than you might expect. Finding something to watch that you can agree on with the person sitting next to you can be excruciating. Believe me, I'm speaking from experience. If you want something guaranteed to be good, we've got you covered.

We've pulled together three underrated Netflix movies that are well worth your time. These movies are different from one another, but depending on your mood, they might each leave you satisfied.

Read more
3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (September 5-7)
Veronica Mars is one of our picks for the weekend
A blonde woman stands with a camera.

It's a fresh month on HBO Max, which means new movies are now on the service. Two 2025 releases, Friendship and Warfare, are hitting the streamer in the coming weeks, and they will undoubtedly find spots in the top 10.

The service has more to offer besides the new releases. The movies below are underrated in their own way. For example, Veronica Mars became a movie because of its passionate fanbase. Learn more about Veronica Mars and two more films below.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (September 5-7)
Our list includes a forgotten best picture winner from the '70s
The cast of Blow the Man Down.

If you've ever opened Amazon Prime Video and wondered if today was the day when you give up on movies altogether, have no fear. We've got just the solution for any browser who might find themselves looking for something fresh.

We've chosen three underrated movies that have been undervalued for different reasons. Whether you're looking for a war epic or a black comedy, this list has got what you're looking for.

Read more