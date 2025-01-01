5 great comedy movies to watch on New Year’s Day

Table of Contents Table of Contents O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) Notting Hill (1999) Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010) Rush Hour (1998) The Addams Family (1991)

Because 2024 was a leap year, it took us a full 366 days to reach 2025. But we’re here now, and it’s time to laugh with the five great comedy movies to watch on New Year’s Day 2025.

The first day of January also means that new movies are available to watch on the various streamers, and our selections below include two films that arrived on the first. Rest assured, all five of these comedy movies are going to be waiting for you as soon as 2025 begins, and they run the gamut from action comedy to horror comedy, with a little romance, folk music, and zany humor along the way.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides for the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Netflix, and the best movies on Disney+.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Christopher Nolan may be directing The Odyssey, but Joel and Ethan Coen beat him to the punch by about 25 years. O Brother, Where Art Thou? is absolutely one of the best Coen brothers movies, and it takes elements and characters from The Odyssey and re-envisions them during the Great Depression. George Clooney plays Ulysses Everett McGill, a recently escaped prisoner who convinced Pete (John Turturro) and Delmar (Tim Blake Nelson) to break out with him in order to recover a hidden treasure before it’s lost to a newly created lake.

Ulysses may have stretched the truth a bit, but there is a treasure at the end of their journey. It’s just not the one they expected, and they’ll have to get past “sirens,” the KKK, and even a cyclops before it can be theirs. It’s a good thing these boys can sing, because the folk music in this film is wonderful and inspiring.

Watch O Brother Where Art Thou? on Hulu.

Notting Hill (1999)

In 1999, Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts were at their peak rom-com powers when they starred in Notting Hill. It wasn’t a stretch for Roberts to play Anna Scott as one of the most famous actresses in the world, since she still ranks among them. But Will Thacker (Grant) is just an ordinary guy in London who runs a travel book store.

Anna and Will meet without him realizing who she is, and they instantly hit it off. Their chemistry is off the charts, but Anna’s fame is a serious road block in their relationship. Will really wants to be with Anna, but he’s intimidated by the enormous challenges that represents, and he’s not sure he can find a place for himself in her life when she’s constantly under the microscope of the press.

Watch Noting Hill on Peacock.

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)

The title characters of Tucker & Dale vs. Evil don’t realize they’re in a horror comedy, and they’re mystified about why a group of college students is so frightened of them. Dale Dobson (Tyler Labine) and Tucker McGee (Alan Tudyk) just want to go fishing together. But when they save Allison (Katrina Bowden) from drowning, the rest of her friends believe that they’ve kidnapped her.

All attempts to “rescue” Allison go horribly wrong, and the rising body count actually frightens Tucker and Dale because they don’t know what to make of it. Meanwhile, Allison’s friend, Chad (Jesse Moss), becomes obsessed with killing Tucker and Dale for revenge, and he’s got a few dark secrets of his own.

Watch Tucker & Dale vs. Evil on Prime Video.

Rush Hour (1998)

On January 1, Netflix will be streaming one of the all-time great action comedies: Rush Hour. Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan struck buddy comedy gold together as Detective James Carter and Chief Inspector Lee, respectively. Carter is a renegade among the LAPD, and not very popular among his colleagues. That’s why he gets the short end of the straw when it comes to watching Lee during his stay in Los Angeles.

Lee’s legal authority ended the moment he left Hong Kong, but he’s on a personal mission to save Soo-Yung Han (Julia Hsu), the daughter of a diplomat who has been kidnapped by a secretive drug lord called Juntao. Carter and Lee initially get on each others’ nerves, but they also find qualities in each other that make them willing to join forces. Once that happens, this unlikely team is nearly unbeatable.

Watch Rush Hour on Netflix.

The Addams Family (1991)

Anjelica Huston may get top billing in The Addams Family, but Raul Julia ruled the screen with his fantastic and charismatic performance as Gomez Addams, the husband of Morticia (Huston). Paramount+ is adding this film on January 1, 2025, and it remains the best incarnation of Charles Addams’ famous characters.

The Addams’ crooked accountant, Tully Alford (Dan Hedaya), hatches a scheme to steal their fortune by passing off Gordon Craven (Christopher Lloyd) as Gomez’s long-lost brother, Fester Addams. Much to Gordon’s shock, Gomez and the rest of the Addams welcome him home with open arms.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Christina Ricci has a star-making turn as Wednesday Addams, as she and her brother, Pugsley (Jimmy Workman), get close to Gordon. Although the scheme is working, Gordon actually feels a strong connection with the family, which could turn the entire plan upside down.

Watch The Addams Family on Paramount+.