Amazon’s Jeff Bezos paid nearly $1 billion for creative rights to James Bond

The name’s Bezos, Jeff Bezos. The Amazon CEO wanted the rights to James Bond and was willing to pay whatever it took to gain those rights.

In the wake of Amazon’s acquisition of creative control over the Bond franchise, The Hollywood Reporter published a piece on Friday about the tumultuous relationship between Bezos and Bond’s producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The most prized possession in Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM was the rights to 007. James Bond is one of the most iconic franchises in the world. Securing the intellectual property for Bond meant Amazon could expand the franchise through other avenues, mainly spinoff movies and TV series.

However, Broccoli and Wilson, who had creative control of 007, stood in the way of Amazon’s IP takeover. After buying MGM, Amazon reportedly approached the Bond producers with spin-off ideas, including a series about MI6 secretary Moneypenny and CIA agent Felix Leiter. Broccoli and Wilson shot both ideas down.

According to a December report in the Wall Street Journal, Broccoli, the true gatekeeper of 007, was greatly offended when Amazon Studios executive Jennifer Salke referred to Bond as “content.” Broccoli even went so far as to call Amazon’s bosses “f***ing idiots.”

That “idiots” line didn’t sit well with Bezos, who reportedly told Amazon leadership to “get rid” of Broccoli. “I don’t care what it costs,” is what Bezos said, according to THR.