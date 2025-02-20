 Skip to main content
007 stunner: Amazon MGM Studios gains creative control of James Bond franchise

By
Daniel Craig as James Bond aiming his handgun in Casino Royale.
Eon Productions

In a stunning decision, Amazon MGM Studios has gained creative control over the James Bond franchise.

James Bond’s longtime producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, are handing the 007 creative reins to Amazon MGM Studios. Wilson and Broccoli announced Thursday the formation of a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights. The producing duo will remain co-owners of the franchise.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” said Wilson.

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects,” said Broccoli.

Amazon acquired MGM and its entire catalog of movies and TV shows in 2022. That groundbreaking acquisition gave Amazon the rights to James Bond movies.

Bond has been in flux since 2021’s No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie from Eon Productions. The film marked Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007 after playing Bond in five movies.

There has been little movement on the 26th Bond movie since No Time to Die. No actor has been selected to replace Craig, nor has a director been named for Bond 26.

With Amazon MGM Studios now fully in control creatively, expect the studio to move quickly on finding the next actor to play Bond. Also, the rumored spinoffs and TV shows are much more likely to be explored with Amazon.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
