James Bond producer teases her vision for the next 007

James Bond rides a motorcycle in Skyfall.
MGM/UA

The next actor to play James Bond is arguably the biggest mystery in Hollywood. It’s been over three years since Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, and there haven’t been any significant known developments in the casting of the next Bond.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are the gatekeepers of the James Bond franchise. They will decide the next actor to play the secret agent with a license to kill. While the name of the actor remains unknown, Broccoli did tease the specifications she’s looking for in the next 007.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Broccoli stated that the next Bond will be a man, likely in his 30s. “Whiteness is not a given,” meaning Bond could be of any race. Additionally, the actor cast as Bond will remain in the role through at least a “decade’s worth of films.”

Broccoli’s qualifications eliminate several actors previously rumored to be in contention for the role, including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, and Cillian Murphy.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is one of the most popular names floating around to play Bond, with The Telegraph reporting the Tenet star has been offered the role. While Broccoli didn’t address the Taylor-Johnson rumor, she did say casting another Bond opens the door to a new opportunity in the franchise.

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction,” Wilson said. “Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”

The seven actors who have played James Bond are Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig. The next Bond film will be the 26th and will be developed through Eon Productions.

James Gunn reveals first image of Superman and Krypto the Superdog
Superman and his dog look at Earth from space.

When Superman flies into theaters next summer, the Man of Steel will have man's best friend by his side.

James Gunn revealed Krypto, Superman's loyal superdog, will appear alongside the titular hero in Superman. Appearing as a white dog with a gold collar, Krypto has similar powers to Superman, including super strength and the ability to fly. Gunn posted an image of Superman and Krypto overlooking Earth from space. Gunn revealed that his dog, Ozu, inspired the inclusion of Krypto in his comic book adaptation.

George R.R. Martin hints his next Game of Thrones spinoff could have a new title
A knight holds his sword as he walks down the street.

The next Game of Thrones spinoff might have a new title by the time it hits HBO.

In a new blog post, author George R. R. Martin wrote about his experience visiting the set of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, his next fantasy series at HBO. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of The Hedge Knight, the first novella in Martin's series Tales of Dunk and Egg. HBO has been advertising the series as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. However, Martin suggested that the name could change.

Is this the movie to beat at next year’s Oscars? Watch the trailer and decide for yourself
A woman sits on a man at a poker table in Anora.

If you don't know the name Sean Baker, get to know it now because his latest film, Anora, will be a major factor at the 2025 Oscars.

Neon released the latest trailer for Anora, a chaotic love story about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Mikey Madison plays Ani, an exotic dancer hired to entertain the Russian oligarch's son, Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn). Ani and Vanya begin a passionate affair that leads to a quick marriage. When Vanya's wealthy parents get wind of the relationship, they do everything they can to annul the marriage.

