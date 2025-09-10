 Skip to main content
James Gunn reveals new details about his Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow

By
Superman and Lex Luthor in Superman.
Warner Bros.

What’s happened? After announcing that Superman: World of Tomorrow would hit theaters in 2027, director James Gunn has offered more insight into what the project will be about.

  • During a call-in to The Howard Stern Show, Gunn explained that the movie will focus on Superman and Lex as they’re forced to team up to deal with a foe that neither of them can face alone.
  • “We released the fact that we’re coming out with Man of Tomorrow last week,” Gunn said. “It’s gonna be out in two years in theaters in July 9 of 2027. Which is relatively a short time between sequels, because we knew immediately where we were going. And it is a story about Lex Luther and Superman, you know, having to work together to a certain degree [against] a much, much bigger threat, and it’s more complicated than that.”
  • David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will return as Superman and Lex Luthor, respectively.

Why is it important? Gunn has suggested that the next movie is not just about Superman, and now we know what he means.

  • Later in the interview, Gunn doubled down, saying that Lex would be a true co-lead in the next installment. “It’s as much [a Lex Luther] movie as it is a Superman movie, and I loved working with Nick Hoult, who played Lex,” he explained. “I relate to the character of Lex Luther, sadly, so I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. And oh, man, I just love that script so much.”
  • The short turnaround means that there will be DC movies in three consecutive summers, with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set to hit next year.
Why should I care? Superman and Lex having equal billing opens up a world of possibilities.

  • The news about this sequel suggests that Gunn could be pulling from anywhere in the history of Superman comics to tell his story.
  • Nicholas Hoult was a standout in Superman, so it makes sense that he would be even more prominent in the sequel.

OK, so what’s next? Man of Tomorrow will begin production in 2026.

  • Man of Tomorrow soars into theaters on July 9, 2027.
