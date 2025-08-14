 Skip to main content
James Gunn shares great news about the Superman Saga

The director was mum about details around the new movie.

Superman is escorted in handcuffs by several key characters.
Warner Bros. Pictures

There are few men in Hollywood with more on their plates than James Gunn. The writer and director recently finished promoting Superman, and now, he’s back at it with Peacemaker season 2.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn confirmed that he finished a treatment for the next film in what he’s now calling the Superman Saga.

Gunn also offered an update on when the film might go into production.

“I’ve already finished a treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the Superman Saga,” Gunn explained. “The treatment’s done, which means a very, very worked-out treatment, and I’m working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today.”

I’m even more excited for Supergirl after James Gunn’s Superman

The director did not offer any details about the film or which characters might be included. However, Gunn previously suggested that his next feature will include the Man of Steel, even if it’s not a direct sequel to Superman.

Gunn also didn’t offer any firm details on when production would start, but we do know that there are several other DC Universe projects further down the pipeline, including one that was teased at the end of Superman.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters next summer. That’s coming on top of the second season of Peacemaker, the second season of Creature Commandos, and the HBO series Lanterns, which hits HBO in 2026.

There are many projects coming in the DC Universe, even outside of the Superman Saga, in particular. Read more about the future of DC.

