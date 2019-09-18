Worried that big tech is using your smart assistant to spy on you? It could be worse. Jexi, the latest comedy from the directors of Bad Moms and writers of The Hangover trilogy, stars Adam DeVine as Phil, a dysfunctional writer who gets a sassy new digital assistant named Jexi — think Alexa or Siri, but with attitude — who helps him pull together his life.

However, Jexi has other plans, and it’s not long before Phil’s “helpful” A.I. is trying to ruin him. Jexi is written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore and hits theaters on October 11, 2019. Here’s everything we know about Jexi so far.

The trailers

CBS Films has released two trailers for Jexi, both of which offer a good summary of the film’s general plot, with a focus on Jexi’s no-nonsense personality and raunchy dialogue. One trailer is much dirtier than the other, though. While Jexi‘s wide-release trailer is okay to watch wherever you are, the red-band variant is decidedly unsafe for work.

Jexi‘s green-band trailer, which is free of profanity and some of Jexi‘s dirtier gags, plays the movie like a tech-based romantic comedy. Think Her or Black Mirror with Lucas and Moore’s signature brand of off-color humor sprinkled on top. You can watch that one below.

The red-band trailer — which is the equivalent of an R-rating for a preview — doubles down on the profanity and sex jokes, although nothing is too graphic. Still, if you’re watching this one in public, you’ll want to wear headphones.

The cast

Jexi stars Adam DeVine, a comedian that you probably know best as one of the co-creators and leads of Comedy Central’s Workaholics or from his appearances in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. From 2013 through 2016, DeVine also had his own show, Adam DeVine’s House Party, that mashed up live stand-up performances with scripted sketches.

Jexi has two leading ladies, although only one actually appears onscreen. Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse, Love, Simon) plays Cate Finnegan, DeVine’s human love interest, while Rose Byrne voices the sadistic titular assistant.

They’re joined by a number of well-known actors and actresses, including Ant-Man scene-stealer Michael Peña as DeVine’s obnoxious boss. Comedians Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, and Wanda Sykes and This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley also appear.

Jexi hits theaters October 11, 2019.

