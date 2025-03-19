Punisher’s Jon Bernthal on why he first walked away from Daredevil: Born Again

Warning: This article contains some spoilers for the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again.

The Punisher is back. In the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again, Jon Bernthal made his highly anticipated return as Frank Castle, aka the Punisher.

The episode marks Bernthal’s first appearance as the vigilante since Netflix’s The Punisher in 2019. However, the return almost never happened. Bernthal originally walked away from the first incarnation of Daredevil: Born Again.

“Ultimately, I didn’t see it,” Bernthal told EW. “I didn’t see the version of Frank, and what they wanted from Frank [didn’t] really make sense to me and I thought would not appeal to the fans and wouldn’t be congruent. It was not something I was really interested in doing. So we had to walk away.”

In September 2023, Marvel pulled the plug on Born Again and creatively overhauled the series. New writers and directing teams were brought in to give the Disney+ series a grittier and more violent tone, similar to the one employed by the Netflix show.

The Punisher’s Dario Scardapane became the new showrunner on Born Again. Bernthal appreciated these changes and changed his original stance on returning.

“They really brought me into the conversation,” Bernthal explained. “We really got specific about where Frank is psychologically, where Frank’s at physically.”

Daredevil: Born Again won’t be a one-off for Bernthal’s character. The Punisher will receive a Disney+ TV special, similar to Werewolf by Night. Bernthal has been extremely hands-on, penning the screenplay with director Reinaldo Marcus Green.