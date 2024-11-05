 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Josh Gad opens up about Spaceballs sequel script

By
A man looks disturbed in Spaceballs.
MGM

Nearly four decades ago, Mel Brooks’ Spaceballs debuted in theaters and quickly established itself as one of the best Star Wars parodies. There’s been talk of a sequel for years, but nothing concrete until earlier this year when Josh Gad revealed he was attached to a new Spaceballs movie and co-writing the script. According to Gad, the first draft of the script has now been finished, and the sequel is one step closer to finally happening.

“Without MGM taking me into their Culver prison cells, I can tell you that the draft is done,” said Gad during an interview with Forbes. “Everybody who’s read it has been blown away. The process of working on this with and alongside Mel Brooks has been one of the highlights of my career.”

Brooks directed and starred in the first Spaceballs in a dual role as the evil President Skroob and Yogurt, the mentor of Lone Starr (Bill Pullman). John Candy co-starred as Lone Starr’s sidekick Barf, with Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Joan Rivers as Dot Matrix, and Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet. Brooks, Zuniga, and Rivers reprised their roles for the short-lived Spaceballs: The Animated Series in 2008. Beyond that show, a sequel never came to fruition.

Recommended Videos

Gad hasn’t elaborated on who he will play in the movie, but the logical choice seems like either Barf or Barf’s son. While the actor couldn’t disclose any story details, he did share his excitement to be working directly with Brooks on the script.

Josh Gad smiles on the red carpet.
[Image courtesy of DFree/Shutterstock] / [Image courtesy of DFree/Shutterstock]

“It’s a dream to be able to finally make the reality prophesied by Yogurt in the first movie happen,” said Gad. “I can’t say more than that. I can’t tell you anything beyond [the] process at this point, but I can tell you every hour of every day right now is spent making this project closer and closer to reality. And I think we’re nearing the end zone here.”

Related

The original Spaceballs hit theaters on June 24, 1987. So there’s still time to get the sequel ready for the 40th anniversary in 2027, if not sooner. For now, we’ll just have to see if the project can actually make it through development.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Venom or Bane: Which villain did Tom Hardy play best?
Tom Hardy as both Venom and Bane.

Before the modern era of superhero movies, it was unthinkable for performers like Michael Keaton -- who played Batman in two Tim Burton-directed films -- to return to the big screen as a Marvel character. That's largely because Marvel movies were rarely a big deal before the turn of the century. Since the launch of the MCU in 2008, Keaton, and his Batman successor, Christian Bale, have both crossed over to Marvel. Yet, neither of the two Batmen have had the impact in Marvel's realm that Tom Hardy has had as Venom.

Hardy was cast as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises opposite Bale's Batman in 2012, before returning to the genre as the star of Sony's Venom in 2018. The actor returned for two sequels, including the recently released Venom: The Last Dance, which seemingly wrapped up the title character's story. Now that Hardy has finished his stint in Sony's corner of the Marvel multiverse, it's time to answer the question of which villain he played best: Venom or Bane?

Read more
Robert Zemeckis wants to turn Back to the Future: The Musical into a movie
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future.

Robert Zemeckis wants to make another Back to the Future ... sort of.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Zemeckis revealed that if he were to film another Back to the Future, he would want to make Back to the Future: The Musical.

Read more
Orphan 3 is happening, with lead star Isabelle Fuhrman returning as Esther
A young girl stares with her mother behind her looking on.

The notorious legend of Esther will continue in Orphan 3.

Per Variety, a third film in the Orphan franchise is being developed, with Isabelle Fuhrman returning as Esther. Plot details on Orphan 3 are under wraps. David Coggeshall, who penned Orphan: First Kill, will write Orphan 3. Orphan: First Kill's director William Brent Bell will also helm Orphan 3. Dark Castle Entertainment announced the news, with Lionsgate planning to launch the sequel at the American Film Market this week.
“Dark Castle is excited to announce another terrifying chapter in the Orphan saga,” said Norman Golightly, co-CEO of Dark Castle Entertainment, in a press release. “With the past success of the first two movies and another thrilling storyline, we are confident that Orphan 3 will be a must-see movie for both current fans of the franchise and new fans alike.”
ORPHAN: FIRST KILL | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Read more