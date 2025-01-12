 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Jude Law is set to play Vladimir Putin in Olivier Assayas’s next movie

By
Jude Law smirks and stares on Skeleton Crew.
Disney+

There have not been very many onscreen depictions of Vladimir Putin, perhaps in part because he is still Russia’s leader and so the story of his reign is not yet over. In a recent interview with Deadline, though, Jude Law revealed that he’ll be playing the Russian leader during the first part of his governing career in Olivier Assayas’s new film, The Wizard of the Kremlin. 

“I say that hesitatingly because I haven’t really started work on it yet,” Law explained. “I mean, I have, but at the moment it looks like an Everest to climb, so I’m in the foothills looking up thinking, ‘Oh Christ, what have I said?'”

Recommended Videos

Law continued by saying that he often feels intimidated by roles early on: “That’s often how I feel whilst I say yes. I was going, ‘Oh God, how am I going to do this?’ But anyway, that’s for me to sort out.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The news that Law had been cast in the film was first announced in the spring of 2024, but there was no word on who he would play at the time. The film is an adaptation of Giuliano da Empoli’s novel of the same name and follows a young filmmaker who unexpectedly becomes an advisor to Putin as Putin rises through the ranks of the Russian government.

In addition to Law, the film will also star Zach Galafanakis, Alicia Vikander, and Tom Sturridge. We have no word yet on when the film might be released, but based on Law’s comments, it sounds like the film is still in fairly early stages.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (January 10-12)
Two men sit and look at each other in Edge of Darkness.

The year is still new, but some problems remain the same. Those pesky 10 pounds are still there despite your recommitment to exercising regularly, and the weather still isn't as all that great. Movies still hold the promise of escape, though, and this weekend, audiences will have the option of seeing Gerard Butler kick some butt in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera or a musical biopic of English pop star Robbie Williams starring a CGI monkey (yes, really) in Better Man.

For those wanting to stay in and chill, Max has plenty of movies for you to watch. The three movies on this list aren't classics, but they are underrated films that are worth watching. Hey, it beats going to the gym again.

Read more
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (January 10-12)
Ben Affleck stands in front of a blown-up photo of Rosamund Pike, holding a microphone, in a still from the movie Gone Girl.

Few streamers can provide the variety of movies that Hulu can offer up on a weekly basis. Having access to the film libraries of both Disney and 20th Century Studios definitely helps Hulu keep its selections robust, but it's also able to draw upon films from other studios as needed. However, all three of this week's selections for the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend were produced by either Disney or 20th Century Fox.

Our first choice is an outstanding thriller that recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, followed by a real-life adventure story and one of the best music biopics of the 21st century.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (January 10-12)
Betty Gilpin standing next to two kids.

While there are plenty of things we love about Netflix, one of the worst things about the streamer is the way things can emerge and vanish, even if they're still available to watch. Once something is not on the home page, it can be nearly impossible to know it even exists.

That can make picking shows that are a good fit for you a nearly impossible challenge. That's why we've pulled together this list of three excellent underrated shows that are worth your time this weekend, regardless of what your algorithm might say.

Read more