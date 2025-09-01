These are the 7 characters I want to see join DCU’s Justice Gang

James Gunn’s DC Universe has introduced its own version of the Justice League in Superman with the “Justice Gang.” Though the team only started out with Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific, the Justice Gang has since begun to expand as the team recruited Metamorpho and scouted more crimefighters in Peacemaker season 2.

While this gang of heroes is still looking for more superpowered allies, these seven characters should be on the team’s list of new recruits.

Booster Gold

It seems that the DCU is loosely adapting the Justice League International with its band of comedic, lesser-known heroes, specifically Guy Gardner. Another character who would fit perfectly in this team is Booster Gold, who is already set to appear in his own TV series in the DCU.

Much like Gardner, this egotistical time traveler came from the future to fight crime and become a celebrity. With his arsenal of futuristic technology, Booster Gold measured well among many of DC’s present-day superheroes. Though this character has a lot of room for development, DCU should give this golden boy the spotlight he deserves by making him a member of the Justice Gang.

Blue Beetle

While young Jaime Reyes has become the new Blue Beetle of the DCU, it seems more likely that he will join the Teen Titans in their upcoming film, just as he did in the comics. Meanwhile, the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, has to return after his mysterious disappearance. Since he’s a classic Justice League member who has fought alongside Guy Gardner and Booster Gold, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he appeared alongside them as a member of the Justice Gang.

Though Kord doesn’t have any superpowers, he is a very skilled fighter with advanced alien technology and an intellect rivaling that of Batman or Mister Terrific. Also, Kord already has a well-established history as a superhero in the DCU, so it would be interesting to see how he would fit back into this world of costumed crimefighters and metahumans.

Martian Manhunter

The DCEU really missed out by not using more of Martian Manhunter. Though the character had a cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the new DCU has the chance to truly capitalize on his character. One of the original founding members of the Justice League, this psychic, shapeshifting alien is one of the most powerful heroes in the world of DC, even stronger than Superman.

While the Man of Steel may not technically be a part of the Justice Gang, the latter would be lucky to have the Martian Manhunter on their team. By giving him a spot on the team, DC would be able to give the Martian Manhunter the long-overdue popularity that he deserves on the big screen.

Harley Quinn

Following the timeline reboot that paved the way for the DCU, the studio is figuring out what to do with Harley Quinn. She started out as the Joker’s partner-in-crime, but 2021’s The Suicide Squad showed her taking a more heroic route as she helped Task Force X save Corto Maltese from Starro the Conqueror.

Since her last team seems to have disbanded, Harley could return to the DCU with the Justice Gang. While Harley doesn’t have any superpowers, she is a very skilled and fearless fighter, having taken on swarms of enemies on her own with whatever weapons she can find. Though her morality is severely flawed, she is on a path to redemption that could very well end with her joining the Justice Gang.

Mister Miracle & Big Barda

Comic book fans know the New God, Mister Miracle, as the adoptive son of the evil Darkseid, as well as the world’s greatest escape artist. True to his title, Mister Miracle was able to escape from Hell itself as he fled from the dark world of Apokolips, becoming a hero on Earth with his superpowered wife, Big Barda.

With such incredible strength and skills, this superpowered couple would be an incredible asset to the Justice Gang. Since Mister Miracle is supposed to get his own animated series with Barda in the DCU, fans finally have the chance to see them be a part of a big-screen team of superheroes.

Doctor Fate

While Black Adam wasn’t such a beloved film, Doctor Fate arguably shone through in this film, and not just because of his golden helmet. Pierce Brosnan gave a moving performance as Doctor Fate, bringing such love, hope, and charisma to his character. Though Brosnan’s character was killed in Black Adam, the DCU’s reboot of the timeline could open the door for Brosnan to come back as this golden guardian.

Even if Brosnan doesn’t return to play Doctor Fate, the character should surely be given a spot in the Justice Gang. With such incredible knowledge and magic, this shining sorcerer has been able to accomplish some outstanding feats and go head-to-head with some of the universe’s most powerful entities, including Superman and Martian Manhunter, making him a longtime icon in DC Comics.

Peacemaker

The Justice Gang did Chris Smith dirty in his job interview in Peacemaker. Yes, he’s not the most righteous or most likable of people. However, Peacemaker has proven in the DCU that his heart is in the right place and that he has what it takes to be a hero after stopping the Butterflies’ invasion of Earth.

He also has an incredible arsenal of weapons and technology that helps him stand up to many superpowered foes. Though Peacemaker was once a D-list character, he now has what it takes to enter the big leagues.

Batman

With the Dark Knight yet to truly show himself in the DCU, hype is through the roof for what the franchise has in store for this iconic superhero.

As one of the brightest and most fearsome heroes in all of DC, Batman may be the one who can lead the Justice Gang on the right path and help them become the true Justice League.