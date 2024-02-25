 Skip to main content
Juventus vs Frosinone live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Without a win in their last four Serie A matches, Juventus look to get back on track when they take on 15th-place Frosinone today at Allianz Stadium.

If you’re up early in the United States, the match is about to start: 6:30 a.m. ET. If you want to watch, it will stream exclusively on Paramount+, but we actually have three different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Juventus vs Frosinone Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

While Paramount+ does have exclusive rights to every Serie A match, that doesn’t actually completely limit our live stream options because there are a handful of different ways–with different free trials–to get the streaming service.

The first and most obvious way is to simply get Paramount+ the “normal” way through the Paramount+ website or app. It’s normally $6 per month (or $12 for a more extensive plan, but you only need the $6 “Essential” plan to watch Serie A games), but it comes with a seven-day free trial. So, you can sign up, watch the match and then cancel before needing to pay if that’s the way you want to go.

For the second option, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can get Paramount+ through Amazon Channels. It includes all the same content for the same price. The only difference is that there’s a separate free trial and you’ll watch on the Amazon Prime website or app instead.

The third way to get Paramount+ is through the DirecTV Stream streaming service. As long as you include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when you sign up for your free five-day trial, you can then log into the Paramount+ website or app using your DirecTV Stream sign-in info.

How to Watch the Juventus vs Frosinone Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The aforementioned streaming services are all US-only, but a virtual private network (VPN) can help you get around that problem. VPN’s hide your IP address, and you can then connect to a server from somewhere else in the world (in this case, you would select the United States) and access content as if you were physically in that country.

NordVPN is our recommendation thanks to its blend of safety, reliability and speed, but you can also check out our more detailed rundown of the best VPN services in 2024 if you want some more options at your disposal.

