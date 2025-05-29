 Skip to main content
Did the Knives Out 3 teasers secretly reveal the Netflix release date?

By
A man stands in a church with a priest in Knives Out 3.
John Wilson / Netflix

Detective Benoit Blanc will return for another mystery in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Netflix has now released two ominous teasers for Knives Out 3, and both might have revealed the release date.

The first teaser is set to mysterious music and features brief footage of a church. The church’s bell can be heard throughout the 12-second clip. The interesting part of the teaser lies in the caption, which reads, “The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures.”

The caption is a Bible verse from Proverbs 12:12.

“The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures.” pic.twitter.com/EYTtLlcYUX

— Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) May 28, 2025

The setting of the second teaser is a graveyard that zeroes in on a cross. The caption reads, “The devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short.” This Bible verse is Revelation 12:12.

“The devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short.” pic.twitter.com/WyrQJJuCHy

— Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) May 29, 2025

It can’t be a coincidence that the two Bible verses come from the 12th chapter and verse. 12:12 could mean December 12. With Knives Out 3 premiering in 2025, December 12 is a Friday, the day of the week when Netflix releases its marquee original movies.

The Knives Out franchise has previously released films in Q4 of the year, meaning a December 2025 release date for Knives Out 3 makes sense. Knives Out premiered in November 2019, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery streamed in December 2022.

Related

Knives Out maestro Rian Johnson returns to write, direct, and produce Wake Up Dead Man. Daniel Craig reprises his role as Blanc for the third time.

Like the previous two films, Knives Out 3 boasts a star-studded cast that includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

More information about Knives Out 3 could be revealed at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event. Hosted by Sofia Carson, Tudum 2025 will feature appearances from Netflix’s biggest stars as they tease upcoming movies and TV shows. Tudum could be the perfect launching pad for the Wake Up Dead Man release date. Tudum 2025 will stream live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on May 31.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
