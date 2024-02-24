Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Seattle Sounders head to BMO Stadium today for a 2024 MLS season opener against LAFC. The match represents a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Semifinals, which saw Steve Cherundolo’s squad go into Seattle and capture the 1-0 victory.

This match starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on both Fox and MLS Season Pass through Apple TV. That gives us a bevy of different ways to watch a free live stream of LAFC vs Sounders.

Is There a Free LAFC vs Seattle Sounders Live Stream?

With every match this season streaming on MLS Season Pass, and with there being no free trial, there usually aren’t any free ways to watch most games. However, this a welcomed exception to the rule.

First, while MLS Season Pass costs $15 per month or $99 for the season ($13 per month or $79 for the season for Apple TV+ subscribers), it does sometimes offer games for free without needing to subscribe. This is one of those games, so, all you need to do is head to the Apple TV app or website, find the match, and then watch. It’s as simple as that.

It’s also worth noting that Orlando City vs Montreal, DC United vs New England and Cincinnati vs Toronto will also be free on MLS Season Pass this weekend.

Of course, with the match also being televised on Fox, that gives us a bunch of other live stream options, too. Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all include Fox (live in most markets, including Seattle and Los Angeles for all of them), and they all come with a separate free trial. The Fubo free trial is seven days long, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five days.

How to Watch the LAFC vs Seattle Sounders Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN is one of many VPN’s (virtual private networks) that can help you get past location restrictions on streaming services. It masks your IP address and connects you to one of 6,000-plus servers located around the world, allowing you to stream as if you were physically located inside that country. It’s an incredibly useful tool for streaming content from other countries, and it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to minimize any risk.

