Over his long history as a character, James Bond has been many things, and those many things have been embodied by many different actors. The character was first portrayed by Sean Connery, but in the decades since, a number of other actors have stepped into his shoes with varying levels of success.

Thirty-five years later, 1989’s Licence to Kill feels like one of the least well-remembered Bond efforts. That may have something to do with its star, Timothy Dalton, who only got to play the character twice before he was replaced by Pierce Brosnan (The Thomas Crown Affair). Because Dalton’s tenure was so brief, many have assumed that the two Bond movies he got to make are among the worst of the franchise. While neither of his Bond films is perfect, that’s definitely not the case. Licence to Kill may have earned a reputation as one of the worst James Bond movies ever, but here are five reasons you should take the time to check it out.

Its darker tone has kept it relevant

Licence to Kill (1989) Official Trailer - Timothy Dalton James Bond Movie Hd

Dalton followed Roger Moore, who played the character far longer than he probably should have. With Dalton came a more serious tone, and a reminder that for all of his flair, Bond was also a killer. At the time of its release, Licence to Kill received criticism for the darkness of its story, but today, it’s that very darkness that makes the movie feel relevant.

Daniel Craig’s Bond films had a similar darkness to them, and it was that slightly grittier tone that so many people found refreshing about the character. Darkness for its own sake can be dull, but in this case, Licence to Kill uses a slightly meaner tone to tell a less fantastical story.

It takes full advantage of the agent gone rogue plotline

There are certain kinds of spy stories that are just always compelling, and one of the very best is where the central spy goes rogue. Basically every Mission: Impossible movie follows this premise, and there’s a reason it’s so effective.

When you’re working both against the movie’s actual villain and the agency that’s supposed to be supporting you, it’s easier to feel like there are threats around every corner. In this case, Bond’s license to kill is revoked after he refuses an assignment in Istanbul because he wants personal revenge. As a result, he spends most of the movie working outside of the law.

Dalton finds some much-needed humanity in the character

There are plenty of ways to play James Bond well, and Roger Moore excelled at making him seem so utterly compelling and charming as to seem otherworldly. Dalton, like Craig, brings a more human edge to the character, and the plot seems to follow him onto that terrain. Bond is not simply on a mission here.

In Licence to Kill, he pointedly ignores orders because he wants revenge for something that happened to one of his friends. This personal vendetta can have the effect of making the character seem more flawed or harder to root for. At the same time, though, it helps us understand that this version of the character is driven by loyalty to those around him. Dalton is playing a superspy, sure, but one who seems to be rooted in genuine feeling.

Its reputation is more about audience expectations

Licence to Kill is often regarded as one of the worst Bond films, but part of the reason for that is the movie’s definitive swerve away from what many Bond fans were used to at the time. Roger Moore’s Bond films were frothy and fun, and while there’s still plenty of fun to be had in Licence to Kill, the movie’s move toward a more serious tone was alienating to many who were expecting Dalton to just pick up exactly where Moore left off.

In light of the Daniel Craig films, which are more successful as a whole than either of Dalton’s efforts, Dalton’s movies seem less out there than they did at the time. Licence to Kill may never be as universally beloved as Casino Royale, but it doesn’t deserve all the hate it’s received either.

It delivers on what you want from a Bond movie

For all of the discussion of its darker tone and more serious central performances, Licence to Kill is not a total departure from what James Bond is supposed to be, despite what its fiercest detractors might suggest. It’s true that the movie was shot entirely outside the U.K. for budgetary reasons, but it still features all of the elements you might expect from a Bond movie.

The stunts and set pieces largely work, and while the plot may be serious, some individual notes and beats remain as ridiculous as much of what happens in the average Bond film. Licence to Kill is not perfect, but it works, is entertaining, and features Dalton’s harder-edged, angrier James Bond at its center. It’s not the worst film in this franchise by any stretch.

Licence to Kill can be rented or purchased at Amazon Prime Video.