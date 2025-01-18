 Skip to main content
Like Severance season 2? Then watch these 5 great movies and TV shows

A woman and man stand next to each other and stare in "Severance."
Severance has conquered television once more with the long-awaited premiere of its second season on Apple TV+. This sci-fi drama series continues the adventures of Mark and his co-workers at the shadowy Lumon Industries, who have severed their memories of their work from their memories outside of the office. Such a clever, thought-provoking story remains one of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television, and audiences clearly can’t get enough of it.

Production for the second season took roughly three years, and the first episode premieres on January 17. Fortunately, there are plenty of films and TV shows that have either inspired Severance or feature similar stories that will entertain fans. Since the next episode won’t come out for another week, here are five films/TV shows similar to Severance that fans can and should watch in the meantime.

Office Space (1999)

Office employees stand in a meeting in "Office Space."
Office Space has been cited on Inverse as one of the biggest influences on Severance, and it’s clear how this 1990s cult classic impacted the show. This black comedy film depicts its characters working monotonous, soul-sucking cubicle jobs for people who care very little for them.

Though it doesn’t feature a layered sci-fi mystery like Severance, Office Space does poke fun at the peculiar and annoying aspects of the white-collar workplace. Both stories also show the protagonist experiencing an existential crisis as they team up with their friends to try to break away from their suffocating day jobs, leading to some hilarious and chaotic hijinks.

The Truman Show (1998)

Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank spreading his arms and looking up in "The Truman Show."
In this acclaimed psychological drama led by actor Jim Carrey, a young man discovers that his entire life and the people he grew up with are all part of a television show in which he is the main character. Like Severance, The Truman Show features a distinctive blend of comedy and drama that satirizes modern society, particularly the public obsession with celebrities.

The film also has its protagonist questioning the reality he was born in after finding flaws in its odd, suppressive system, eventually trying to escape from the prison he calls home. Such a layered and thought-provoking story is only elevated by Carrey’s funny and emotional performance as the film’s titular hero.

Being John Malkovich (1999)

John Malkovich in "Being John Malkovich."
This quirky, comedic fantasy comes from the mind of acclaimed writer Charlie Kaufman, and it remains a testament to his skills in creating whimsical, thought-provoking stories. Being John Malkovich depicts a struggling puppeteer who discovers a tunnel in his new office building that allows him to enter the mind of, naturally, actor John Malkovich.

Similar to The Truman Show, it’s a surreal, mind-bending story that satirizes the ridiculousness of modern life and people’s obsession with celebrities. But like Severance, Being John Malkovich explores people’s sense of fulfillment, or lack thereof, within the bodies they’re given, as the characters treat Malkovich’s body like an amusement park ride that they use to escape their own lives and achieve their deepest desires.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey cuddling together in a bed in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."
After learning his ex-girlfriend had all her memories of him erased, a man decides to undergo the same procedure to forget about her, thrusting himself into a surreal, emotional journey through his own mind. Another classic from writer Charlie Kaufman, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has been hailed as one of the greatest films of the 21st century.

Since Severance was heavily inspired by this acclaimed sci-fi film, the latter also explores the importance of one’s memory and how it affects people’s relationships with each other. Likewise, Adam Scott’s character in Severance is very similar to Jim Carrey’s in this film, as they both choose to escape their memories after losing the love of their lives. Both stories feature ironic twists of fate as the long-lost lovers reunite with each other without even knowing it, showing the true power and value of memory.

Lost (2004-2010)

A group of people look up in "Lost."
Both Lost and Severance have been hailed as two of the greatest TV shows of all time, but their similarities go further than that. Though the former show follows a group of people who crash-land on a desert island, Lost shares Severance‘s style of “mystery box storytelling.” Similar to Lumon Industries, the island in Lost features plenty of weird surprises that all but defy explanation, making audiences want to go deeper into the rabbit hole to learn the truth.

It keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as it slowly explores the mysteries surrounding the island and those who inhabit it, revealing a deeper narrative and surprising connections between each character. And like the heroes in Severance, the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 realize they are being manipulated by a shadowy organization operating on the island, making their fight to escape and return to the mainland even more exciting.

