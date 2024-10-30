25 years ago, America went down a rabbit hole with this bizarre fantasy

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Being John Malkovich. Directed by Spike Jonze (Her) and written by Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), this surreal fantasy comedy follows an out-of-work puppeteer (John Cusack) who discovers a portal in his new office that can allow anyone to enter the mind of actor John Malkovich.

It’s an unusual concept, to say the least. But such a unique idea made for one of the most bizarre, insightful, and well-crafted comedies of the ’90s and recipient of three Oscar nominations, including Best Original Screenplay. Though the film’s appeal hasn’t died down, it’s fair to claim that some fans and newcomers rank Being John Malkovich among the greatest movies of all time. Are they right? Or has time not been kind to Jonze’s surrealist comedy?

What is it like to live as someone else?

Many people wonder what it’s like to be somebody else, especially when their own lives are going so well. They may even feel like they’re not in control of their own life, like one of Craig’s puppets. Craig and Maxine take advantage of this common desire by charging people unsatisfied with their own lives to enter John’s mind like it’s a theme park ride. However, the portal’s effects on Malkovich’s well-being convey the overwhelming effects of fame, as everyone invades the actor’s privacy and tries to live like him in his body without his consent.

At the same time, this metaphysical film explores one man’s weird pursuit of happiness and fulfillment by taking another man’s life for himself. By taking control of Malkovich, Craig feels he can finally be free to pursue his dreams of puppeteering and being with Maxine (Catherine Keener). But in an ironic twist of fate, Craig becomes a prisoner inside the mind of Maxine’s child, unable to live the life he wants.

Yes, it’s funny, but it’s also a meditation on identity and sexuality

This exploration of identity also allows the film to explore gender and sexuality in ways almost unheard of in the 1990s. Lotte (Cameron Diaz) feels like she finally knows herself inside Malkovich’s mind to the point she considers herself a man in a woman’s body. The portal into Malkovich’s mind invokes Freudian ideology as it is likened to a vagina and a part of the actor’s feminine side. Lotte even finds herself attracted to Maxine after meeting through Malkovich’s eyes, but she only reciprocates her feelings when she’s Malkovich.

However, all these themes connect to the film’s analysis of self-loathing, as Craig and Lotte feel they must change who they are to win the love of Maxine and start chasing a dangerous fantasy. Malkovich himself suffers from low self-esteem, as shown when Maxine and Lotte travel through the traumatic memories in his subconscious. In the end, the film is about a group of people struggling to accept who they are, with only Lotte learning she doesn’t have to change herself for anyone else as the film’s true protagonist.

Its quirky sense of humor has yet to be matched

This film is full of oddball characters who subject Craig to several comedic misunderstandings. These characters range from the hard-of-hearing receptionist to the 105-year-old boss with a nonexistent speech impediment and a steady diet of carrot juice. The film even got Charlie Sheen and Sean Penn to play themselves for a few laughs. And somehow, Lotte’s pet monkey becomes a character with its own tragic backstory.

The film’s bizarre humor may be attributed to Charlie Kaufman’s distinctive writing style. Nevertheless, the comedy adds to the confusion and isolation Craig feels in the world he inhabits, which drives him to escape into the mind of Malkovich. But the film goes completely off the rails when Malkovich enters his portal and ends up in a world where everyone looks like him and only says his last name.

The performances sell the fantasy

Being John Malkovich | John Malkovich Goes Into His Own Head

Being John Malkovich is nothing without its cast, who go along with the film’s weird narrative and make the most out of their quirky characters. Cusack portrays Craig as a tortured artist and a creepy, hopeless romantic. Malkovich shines with his terrific dual performance as his fictional self and Craig when he takes control of Malkovich. Charlie Sheen also steals the show with his short screen time as himself, cracking some memorable jokes as his buddy John’s world comes crashing down.

Cameron Diaz stands out as the mousy, lovestruck Lotte through a journey of self-discovery and romantic chemistry with co-star Catherine Keener. The latter, in particular, was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as the charismatic and manipulative femme fatale. Not enough comedies are recognized for their acting, but Being John Malkovich is a golden example of some of cinema’s best actors in their prime.

Being John Malkovich can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video and other digital vendors.