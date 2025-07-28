 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Marvel’s X-Men director says the new movie will be ‘recognizably different’ from the Hugh Jackman franchise

By
The main cast of X2: United lined up together.
20th Century Fox / 20th Century Fox

Following the premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the X-Men are the last major set of characters who have not yet been interested into the Marvel universe. Now that we know Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will be helming this new version of the X-Men, though, he’s offered some detail on what the movie will look like in an interview with The Playlist.

When he was asked if Marvel’s take on the characters will be “recognizably different” from the previous franchise, Schreier said “yeah, I think that’s fair to say,” before joking that there was red sniper dot pointed at his chest.

Recommended Videos

“But to be able to explore all of the ideas that are inherent to that rich source material, but also at the scale inherent to the source material, that’s like a very rare and fortunate opportunity,” the director continued. “That’s very exciting.”

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, said during a previous interview that Marvel’s take on the characters would be quite different, explaining that they were “going to make a youth-focused reboot. That may be reflected in mutant castings, and it’ll definitely be felt in the tone and perspective of the film.”

We don’t yet know what the introduction of the X-Men is going to look like in the MCU. What we do know, though, is that Marvel is bringing back much of the cast of the original X-Men franchise for an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Whether any of them will have significant roles remains to be seen.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Matrix is now streaming for free. Find out how to stream great movies (July 25-27)
Keanu Reeves puts his hands up and stares in The Matrix.

Streaming has undoubtedly changed how we watch movies. While nothing can replace the theatrical experience, the pros of streaming ultimately outweigh the cons. That being said, the prices are getting out of control. Offset those costs by downloading FAST services, free apps that offer thousands of movies at no cost to the consumer. 

If you believe the quality of movies on FAST services is poor, think again. The Matrix, one of the most influential movies of the last 30 years, is streaming for free. The hits don't stop there. Learn how to stream The Matrix and two other films below. 

Read more
This Allison Janney comedy is an underrated Netflix show to watch this weekend (July 25-27)
Mom on Hulu

When Netflix's streaming service first launched, it fundamentally changed what television was. In the years since, the streaming service has become the home to so many shows that I find it impossible to keep track. What shows are worth watching, which ones aren't, and how long will they remain relevant?

This week, we've pulled together three great, deeply underrated shows that are well worth your time, each for very different reasons.

Read more
In honor of Happy Gilmore 2, watch these 5 Adam Sandler movies on Netflix
Bo Cruz leans down while talking to Stanley Sugarman in Hustle.

There are few actors more universally beloved than Adam Sandler. Over decades, he's built up a reputation as a fun-loving family man who, when called upon, can deliver pretty serious performances.

The Sandman has also built a pretty productive relationship with Netflix, and while not everything he's done with them has been great, he's made his share of gems. Adam Sandler is a deeply lovable performer, and in light of Happy Gilmore 2's upcoming release, here are his five best Netflix movies.

Read more