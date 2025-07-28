Marvel’s X-Men director says the new movie will be ‘recognizably different’ from the Hugh Jackman franchise

Following the premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the X-Men are the last major set of characters who have not yet been interested into the Marvel universe. Now that we know Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will be helming this new version of the X-Men, though, he’s offered some detail on what the movie will look like in an interview with The Playlist.

When he was asked if Marvel’s take on the characters will be “recognizably different” from the previous franchise, Schreier said “yeah, I think that’s fair to say,” before joking that there was red sniper dot pointed at his chest.

“But to be able to explore all of the ideas that are inherent to that rich source material, but also at the scale inherent to the source material, that’s like a very rare and fortunate opportunity,” the director continued. “That’s very exciting.”

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, said during a previous interview that Marvel’s take on the characters would be quite different, explaining that they were “going to make a youth-focused reboot. That may be reflected in mutant castings, and it’ll definitely be felt in the tone and perspective of the film.”

We don’t yet know what the introduction of the X-Men is going to look like in the MCU. What we do know, though, is that Marvel is bringing back much of the cast of the original X-Men franchise for an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Whether any of them will have significant roles remains to be seen.