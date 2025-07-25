The Fantastic Four: First Steps review: One giant leap for Marvel

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Score Details “This new Fantastic Four may have taken some small first steps with its story, but it is still one giant leap for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” Pros Spectacular performances

Outstanding heroes and villains

Hilarious, gripping family drama

Heartpounding action

Breathtaking visuals

Stirring music Cons Some underdeveloped characters

Some lackluster subplots

Marvel Studios has continued the summer of superheroes with an extraordinary new movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman, this Fantastic Four film follows Marvel’s First Family, four years after they gain their powers, as they try to protect their version of Earth when the Silver Surfer/Shalla-Bal (Julia Garner) heralds its doom by the planet-devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

First Steps is a strong start for the Fantastic Four’s run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though some characters are dying to be fleshed out more, Marvel and Shakman succeed in bringing several comic book icons to the big screen better than fans could have dreamed with this outstanding sci-fi blockbuster.

An outstanding, heartfelt family story

Similar to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Superman, this new Marvel film skims the origin story that audiences have already heard multiple times. The film thus moves at a brisk pace as it unveils a spectacular new world populated by classical heroes and villains. This creative approach diverges from the Earth that Marvel fans are all too familiar with, while still paying tribute to the film’s wacky source material with a cartoonish, comic book-inspired world.

This movie also presents terrific family-centered comedy through a superheroic lens, from Reed (Pedro Pascal) and H.E.R.B.I.E. baby-proofing everything to the guys struggling to set up a booster seat for baby Franklin in their flying Fantasticar. Likewise, First Steps explores relatable terrors and anxieties of parenthood on a global scale as the Fantastic Four grapple with an unthinkable choice: give Franklin to Galactus, or let the latter devour Earth.

With such a massive moral dilemma bringing out the worst in everyone, the film does not present the Fantastic Four or their nostalgic version of Earth with rose-colored glasses. Nevertheless, the film delivers an uplifting and much-needed story of unity, with people from all nations joining forces with the Fantastic Four as one big family to save Franklin and the planet from Galactus.

The Fantastic Four does many of its iconic characters justice

After several years of trial and error, it’s clear Marvel Studios understood the mission when it came to presenting the Fantastic Four in the MCU. All the members of the film’s titular team display exceptional chemistry with each other, making the audience believe that they’re a loving family. Pascal nails his portrayal as the calculating but neurotic scientist/father, Mister Fantastic. Joseph Quinn is hilarious and charming as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, with his flirtatious but empathetic relationship with the Silver Surfer making him a well-rounded character. Also, his hysterical dynamic with Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) makes them the audience’s favorite uncles.

Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) is the heart of the film. She stands firm as a mother fighting to protect her newborn child, all while uniting her team and a fearful world against Galactus. With Kirby’s riveting performance and her electric bond with Pascal, the film elevates Sue and Reed as a loving husband and wife struggling with their new roles as parents.

On the other hand, Ben’s character arc seems to ring somewhat hollow. While it’s refreshing to see the world adore and accept him as the Thing, he doesn’t develop as much as his teammates. The most growth that he displays in the film is reciting “It’s clobberin’ time” and working up the courage to speak to his love interest, Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), despite doing so in the first act. Ben’s still grappling with loneliness, but the film doesn’t delve deep enough into it. His romantic subplot with Rachel also doesn’t go anywhere meaningful or have any significant impact on the core narrative, making it all but forgotten by the time the credits roll.

As for the villains, Garner’s Silver Surfer is a cold but angelic figure whose tragic backstory and flawed morals make her a compelling antagonist. Likewise, the film puts maximum effort into making Galactus an imposing, awe-inspiring force of nature. Ralph Ineson delivers a chilling performance as the cosmic deity, whose menace can be felt whether he’s hiding in the darkness of space or towering over New York City.

First Steps is sci-fi at its best

Just like with WandaVision, Shakman presents a distinctive, nostalgic style of filmmaking as First Steps sends audiences back in time to a retrofuturistic Earth. The cinematography by Jess Hall, the costumes by Alexandra Byrne, and the production design by Kasra Farahnai transport audiences into a whole other world that looks like a classic comic book brought to life.

The movie isn’t just a love letter to the Fantastic Four comics. It pays homage to classic sci-fi films with references to 2001: A Space Odyssey, Interstellar, The War of the Worlds, and WALL-E. The film also succeeds with its CGI characters, bringing realism to the Thing and the Silver Surfer as they pair well with their surroundings and convey the sorrow beneath their digital exteriors.

While the film is selective with its action scenes, it fully commits to transforming these moments into imaginative, breathtaking spectacles. The Silver Surfer chasing the Fantastic Four’s ship through a wormhole and into a black hole as Sue gives birth is a dazzling, heart-pounding, and imaginative sequence that blends intense family drama with cosmic, comic-book action. The final battle against Galactus is another stunning, suspenseful cinematic achievement that presents the characters at their best. The action is heightened by the ever-reliable composer Michael Giacchino and his stirring original score.

Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps worth a watch?

Overall, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the film fans have waited decades to see in theaters. Its primary focus is to introduce the characters and their relationships, with Reed, Sue, and Shalla-Bal displaying the most development. Despite its shortcomings, everyone gives spectacular performances in this thrilling, breathtaking, and heartwarming film, establishing the Fantastic Four as the MCU’s best new characters. It’s a strong setup for the characters as the MCU builds up to their appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, heralding the franchise’s big-screen comeback.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters.