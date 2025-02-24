 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Masters of the Universe first look photo shows Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man

By
Nicholas Galitzine grips his sword in Masters of the Universe.
Amazon MGM Studios

Masters of the Universe is officially in production.

Amazon MGM Studios shared the first-look photo of Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Grayskull/He-Man. While Galitzine’s face is hidden, his hands are prominently featured as they grip the handle of the Sword of Power.

Recommended Videos

Galitzine posted the photo to his Instagram, noting that his transformation into He-Man required “several months of intense training.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“Our director Travis Knight has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world,” Galitzine wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait for you to see. More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!”

Besides Galitzine, Masters of the Universe stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, James Purefoy as King Randor, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, and Christian Vunipola as Hussein.

Eternia is in good hands.

Here&#39;s your first look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man with the Sword of Power in the upcoming film #MastersOfTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/oEvuMY0So4

&mdash; Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) February 24, 2025

Travis Knight will direct the live-action Masters of the Universe from a screenplay by Chris Butler. Based on Mattel’s media franchise, Masters of the Universe will follow Adam Grayskull, who crash-lands on Earth and becomes separated from the Power Sword. Decades later, Prince Adam must wield his sword and transform into He-Man to save his planet Eternia from Skeletor.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Netflix unveils first look at the ‘bigger and more twisted’ Wednesday season 2
Jenna Ortega lays on the ground and stares over her shoulder.

During Geeked Week 2024, Netflix released a special first look at Wednesday season 2.

The behind-the-scenes video highlights the cast and crew working on Wednesday season 2, which is currently filming. Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Wednesday's mother, Morticia Addams, vows that season 2 will be "bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine." Many of the snippets feature Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams navigating her way through Nevermore Academy.

Read more
Masters of the Universe cast: Who is playing He-Man and Teela?
He-Man and Teela stand next to each other and stare.

Masters of the Universe has found its Teela.

Per Deadline, Camila Mendes has been cast as the warrior Teela, the Captain of Eternia's Royal Guard responsible for protecting the royal family. Mendes joins previously announced Nicholas Galitzine, who will star as Prince Adam, a member of the royal family who is secretly the superhero He-Man.

Read more
Netflix casts He-Man, will release live-action movie
Split image of the cartoon version of He-Man and Kyle Allen in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things .

After nearly 35 years, a new live-action Masters of the Universe movie is finally moving forward. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has acquired the rights to release a Masters of the Universe film from Sony Pictures, which previously held the rights from Mattel.  And with that announcement came word that Kyle Allen has been cast as the new live-action He-Man, a role previously played by Dolph Lundgren in the Masters of the Universe film from 1987.

Allen replaces Noah Centineo, who was cast as He-Man in 2019 before stepping away from the project in April 2020. Allen's most prominent credits are his leading role in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, as well as a supporting part in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake. He also had a recurring role on FX's American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and he will play Romeo in the upcoming film Rosaline.

Read more