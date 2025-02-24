Masters of the Universe first look photo shows Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man

Masters of the Universe is officially in production.

Amazon MGM Studios shared the first-look photo of Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Grayskull/He-Man. While Galitzine’s face is hidden, his hands are prominently featured as they grip the handle of the Sword of Power.

Galitzine posted the photo to his Instagram, noting that his transformation into He-Man required “several months of intense training.”

“Our director Travis Knight has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world,” Galitzine wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait for you to see. More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!”

Besides Galitzine, Masters of the Universe stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, James Purefoy as King Randor, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, and Christian Vunipola as Hussein.

Travis Knight will direct the live-action Masters of the Universe from a screenplay by Chris Butler. Based on Mattel’s media franchise, Masters of the Universe will follow Adam Grayskull, who crash-lands on Earth and becomes separated from the Power Sword. Decades later, Prince Adam must wield his sword and transform into He-Man to save his planet Eternia from Skeletor.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, 2026.