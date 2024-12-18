Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner renewed for season 4 at Paramount+

When one Taylor Sheridan show ends, another one continues. Paramount+ announced Wednesday that Mayor of Kingstown has been renewed for season 4.

Co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, a resident of Kingstown, Michigan, who comes from a family of power brokers. After the death of his older brother, Mike becomes “Mayor,” the person calling the shots in the town where incarceration is the only “thriving industry.” The series tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality in a town searching for order and justice.

In season 3, Kingstown’s residents faced new opposition from the Russian mob as the drug war intensified inside and outside the prison walls. The town looks to Mike to end the war, but a familiar face from his “incarcerated past threatens to undermine his attempts to keep the peace,” per Paramount+.

Besides Renner, Mayor of Kingstown stars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach.

Mayor of Kingstown remains one of Paramount+’s most popular shows. When season 3 aired this past summer, it reached 8.8 million households, making it the No. 1 series on the service during its run.

Mayor of Kingstown is one of the many Paramount shows created or produced by Sheridan. Sheridan’s long résumé of shows includes Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Lioness, Tulsa King, Lioness, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Landman, and The Madison. Speaking of Yellowstone, the Paramount Network show ended its run onDecember 15 after five seasons. While the flagship show is ending, a Yellowstone spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is in development.

Stream Mayor of Kingstown’s first three seasons on Paramount+.