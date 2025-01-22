 Skip to main content
Robert Pattinson’s unlikely hero keeps dying in Mickey 17 trailer

By
Robert Pattinson stares with a confused look in Mickey 17.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Robert Pattinson’s Mickey Barnes should have read through the paperwork before signing up to die in the trailer for Mickey 17.

Upset with his life on Earth, Mickey becomes an “expendable,” an employee sent to help explore and colonize a new alien world. As an expendable, Mickey is disposable, meaning if he dies, his employer will print another clone of him with most of his memories intact. Mickey grows tired of dying, especially when he finds love with Nasha Adjaya (Naomi Ackie).

Everything changes when Mickey 17, one of his iterations, survives a mission and faces his new multiple, Mickey 18. Multiples are supposed to be exterminated, but both Mickeys fight to remain alive. For the first time in his life, Mickey is ready for war, and he’s finally unafraid to die.

Besides Pattinson, Mickey 17 stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer 2

Mickey 17 is written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7. This marks the first film for Bong since 2019’s Parasite, the groundbreaking thriller that won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Bong produces Mickey 17 alongside Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dooho Choi.

Brad Pitt serves as an executive producer with Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins.

Filming began in August 2022 and concluded in December 2022. Originally scheduled for a March 2024 release, Warner Bros. has delayed Mickey 17 several times due to the strikes and post-production issues. Mickey 17 moved to January 31, 2025, before being pushed to April 18, 2025. In December 2024, Warner Bros swapped Mickey 17’s April release for Sinners’ March date.

Mickey 17 will have its world premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival next month. The movie will open in the United States on March 7, 2025.

Topics
