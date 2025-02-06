Miles Teller has one request for Tom Cruise on Top Gun 3

If Miles Teller returns to the skies in Top Gun 3, he has one request for Tom Cruise.

While promoting The Gorge on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Teller was asked about the status of Top Gun 3. Teller remained coy, saying that he does not have the power to “greenlight that thing.” As Colbert pressed for more details, Teller mentioned that if Top Gun 3 goes into production, he needs time to work on his beach body.

“I just told Tom, I said, give me enough time, [and a] heads up for me to get in shape,” Teller jokingly said. “It’s one month per ab. I need six months heads up.”

Teller, who played Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick, neither confirmed nor denied the status of Top Gun 3. Teller did acknowledge that there is enthusiasm for the third movie from the fans and on the “creative side.”

In February 2024, Puck News reported that Top Gun 3 was being developed at Paramount. Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger has been tapped to work on the script. The studio hopes it can lure back Maverick director Joseph Kosinski to helm Top Gun 3. Cruise, Teller, and Glen Powell, who played Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin, are set to return. Paramount has yet to greenlight the film, and Cruise and his team will ultimately have the final say on the story.

26 years after the release of Top Gun, Cruise stepped into the cockpit for the 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. As an aging pilot, Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell returns to Top Gun to train a new crop of graduates, including Rooster and Hangman, for a top-secret mission.

Released in May 2022, Top Gun: Maverick became a critical hit and financial juggernaut, grossing nearly $1.5 billion worldwide. Top Gun: Maverick won Best Sound at the 2023 Oscars and received five additional nominations, including Best Picture.