Mountainhead: Jesse Armstrong’s HBO movie gets first images & release date

A gorup of four men sit in a living room.
Macall Polay / HBO

Jesse Armstrong’s new movie is right around the corner.

HBO announced that Armstrong’s Mountainhead will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The film will air on HBO and stream on Max.

Mountainhead follows a “group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.” The images reveal the film’s setting — a luxurious house located on top of the mountain.

Mountainhead stars Steve Carell as Randall, Jason Schwartzman as Souper (Hugo Van Yalk), Cory Michael Smith as Venis, and Ramy Youssef as Jeff. The ensemble features Hadley Robinson as Hester, Andy Daly as Casper, Ali Kinkade as Berry, Daniel Oreskes as Dr. Phipps, David Thompson as Leo, Ami MacKenzie as Janine, and Ava Kostia as Paula. 

Armstrong and HBO are moving extremely fast on Mountainhead, which began filming in Park City, Utah, last month. HBO notes that production ends this week.

One weekend to end them all. Welcome to Mountainhead.

From the creator of #Succession Jesse Armstrong, the HBO Original Film #Mountainhead premieres May 31 on Max. pic.twitter.com/dU8BcOG7Rl

— Max (@StreamOnMax) April 4, 2025

Armstrong writes, executive produces, and directs Mountainhead, which also marks his feature directorial debut. Additional executive producers include Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod, and Jill Footlick.

Mountainhead marks Armstrong’s first major project since Succession, HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series that ran from 2018 to 2023. The fourth and final season won numerous Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Mark Mylod), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Armstrong), and acting wins for Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen.

May 31 is the final day of Emmy eligibility for the 2024-2025 television season. With strong reviews, Mountainhead could be a major contender at the 2025 Emmys in September.

