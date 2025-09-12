 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

A Tarantino masterpiece is one of the Netflix action movies you need to watch in September 2025

A Fast & Furious movie makes the list

By
Eli Roth and Brad Bitt in Inglourious Basterds.
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Action remains one of Netflix’s best genres. In September, we’re highlighting several action movies, ranging from classics to recent hits. One of our picks is Inglourious Basterds, Quentin Tarantino’s WWII epic about a group of soldiers who set out to kill Nazis. vxz

The second movie comes from the Fast & Furious franchise. It also happens to be the last great movie from the saga. Finally, the third movie follows a group of brave soldiers who head into Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. 

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Brad Pitt as Lt. Aldo Raine in Inglourious Basterds
Universal Pictures

During a recent podcast appearance, Tarantino called Inglourious Basterds his masterpiece. While Basterds takes place during World War II, Tarantino crafts a wildly entertaining alternate history of a plan to assassinate the Nazis.

Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) and his Basterds — Jewish-American soldiers who hunt Nazis — join forces with a German film star turned spy (Diane Kruger) and Shosanna Dreyfus (Mélanie Laurent) — a theater owner whose parents were killed by Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) — to destroy the Third Reich. In true Tarantino fashion, Basterds is bloody, violent, and a damn good time.

Stream Inglourious Basterds on Netflix.

Furious 7 (2015)

Vin Diesel stands next to Kurt Russell in Furious 7.
Universal Pictures

After years on the run, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family can finally return to their lives in the United States. The peace is short-lived with the arrival of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who wants revenge against Dom for defeating his brother in the previous film.

Dom and Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) need help getting to Deckard. Enter Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), the leader of a covert ops team who offers to help find Deckard if Dom and his crew rescue a kidnapped computer hacker in possession of a powerful surveillance program. Furious 7 packs an emotional punch — the heartfelt goodbye to Walker will leave you in tears. 

Stream Furious 7 on Netflix.

12 Strong (2018)

A group of soldiers on horseback.
Warner Bros. Pictures

12 Strong takes on new meaning this month because of the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The movie takes place in the wake of those attacks in 2001. Captain Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth) and his squad embark on a secret trek into Afghanistan.

The mission is to infiltrate a Taliban-occupied city and destroy al-Qaeda’s presence. While behind enemy lines, the Americans form an uneasy alliance with the Northern Alliance to achieve their goal. 12 Strong isn’t better than Saving Private Ryan, and that’s OK. It does serve as an effective reminder of the sacrifices American troops made to serve their country.

Stream 12 Strong on Netflix.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

5 best Netflix movies and shows to watch on Labor Day
Jaws is one of our picks
Brody aims his gun on Jaws.

Labor Day is a great time to relax, sit back, and catch up with a few things on streaming. Even if you fire up Netflix and look for something to watch, that doesn't necessarily make the decision about what to check out any easier.

We've done some of the hard work of making that decision for you, choosing a combination of great shows and movies that you can watch on Netflix right now. Pick something intriguing, and at least get it started on the holiday.

Read more
7 must-watch movies coming to Netflix (September 2025)
Some of our must-watch Netflix movies include Shrek and E.T.
Elliot and his friends riding bikes in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Netflix has virtually no shortage of new and classic films to stream, and every month, it adds several more movies to its massive digital library. This September, subscribers will see Netflix upload another batch of movies for them to enjoy.

From lighthearted comedies like Bridesmaids to heart-pounding horrors like Bram Stoker's Dracula, Netflix will offer a diverse range of new films across multiple genres to stream at home.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 29-31)
One of these Netflix movies features an insane all-star cast
Kate and Randall shop in the grocery store in Don't Look Up.

Although it was initially the only streamer in town, Netflix has since faced an increasingly competitive market for people looking to watch something. Even so, the streamer still has plenty of great movies that are worth your time, including some that you might not have considered checking out.

We've pulled together three underrated movies that deserve more attention than they have received to date. You can check them out below.

Read more