A Tarantino masterpiece is one of the Netflix action movies you need to watch in September 2025

Action remains one of Netflix’s best genres. In September, we’re highlighting several action movies, ranging from classics to recent hits. One of our picks is Inglourious Basterds, Quentin Tarantino’s WWII epic about a group of soldiers who set out to kill Nazis. vxz

The second movie comes from the Fast & Furious franchise. It also happens to be the last great movie from the saga. Finally, the third movie follows a group of brave soldiers who head into Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

During a recent podcast appearance, Tarantino called Inglourious Basterds his masterpiece. While Basterds takes place during World War II, Tarantino crafts a wildly entertaining alternate history of a plan to assassinate the Nazis.

Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) and his Basterds — Jewish-American soldiers who hunt Nazis — join forces with a German film star turned spy (Diane Kruger) and Shosanna Dreyfus (Mélanie Laurent) — a theater owner whose parents were killed by Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) — to destroy the Third Reich. In true Tarantino fashion, Basterds is bloody, violent, and a damn good time.

Furious 7 (2015)

After years on the run, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family can finally return to their lives in the United States. The peace is short-lived with the arrival of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who wants revenge against Dom for defeating his brother in the previous film.

Dom and Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) need help getting to Deckard. Enter Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), the leader of a covert ops team who offers to help find Deckard if Dom and his crew rescue a kidnapped computer hacker in possession of a powerful surveillance program. Furious 7 packs an emotional punch — the heartfelt goodbye to Walker will leave you in tears.

12 Strong (2018)

12 Strong takes on new meaning this month because of the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The movie takes place in the wake of those attacks in 2001. Captain Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth) and his squad embark on a secret trek into Afghanistan.

The mission is to infiltrate a Taliban-occupied city and destroy al-Qaeda’s presence. While behind enemy lines, the Americans form an uneasy alliance with the Northern Alliance to achieve their goal. 12 Strong isn’t better than Saving Private Ryan, and that’s OK. It does serve as an effective reminder of the sacrifices American troops made to serve their country.

