  1. Movies & TV

Moesha, One on One, and more classic Black sitcoms are headed to Netflix

By

Tia, Tamera, Moesha, and The Parkers are all headed to Netflix, along with a host of other iconic characters from sitcoms from the late 1990s and early 2000s that were led by Black casts.

Netflix announced the deal to bring the set of sitcoms to the streaming service via Twitter, with the first show — Moesha, featuring musician and actress Brandy Norwood in the title role — arriving on August 1. Among the series coming to Netflix are the first three seasons of The Game, as well as Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half, and One on One.

The series will receive a staggered release, debuting throughout the fall in order to offer each show’s fans the time to binge their way through the series before the next one drops. Many of the series have been absent from any streaming service up to this point, making their arrival on Netflix a bona fide cause for celebration for those who grew up with them.

The current schedule for release begins with Moesha on August 1, then The Game on August 15, followed by the adventures of twins Tia and Tamera in Sister, Sister on September 1, the long-running and critically acclaimed Girlfriends on September 11, the Moesha spinoff series The Parkers on October 1, and finally, One on One and Half & Half both dropping into the Netflix library on October 15.

Many of the cast members and creative teams on the series participated in the video announcement of the Netflix deal, which adds yet another set of iconic, fan-favorite shows to the streaming service’s catalog — a library that has been depleted a bit in recent years as various networks have launched their own streaming platforms.

Editors' Recommendations

Stranger Things season 4: Here’s everything we know so far

Stranger Things Season 3

The best Netflix original series that you can stream right now

The Umbrella Academy season 2: Everything we know so far

The best shows on Disney+ right now

how the mandalorian might set up rise of skywalker baby yoda watches fight jawas

Bill and Ted Face the Music will arrive in theaters and on-demand the same day

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face the Music

Star Trek: Prodigy series announced at Comic-Con, will premiere in 2021

star trek prodigy series nickelodeon comic con logo

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Watch the first clip from Comic-Con

Cybertruck goes to Austin, China goes to Mars, and more | Digital Trends Live

Disney delays Star Wars, Avatar releases, takes Mulan off schedule

The Boys season 2 debuts a bloody new clip for Comic-Con, gets season 3 renewal

How to watch the PGA Tour: 3M Open online for free today

how to watch pga tour 3m open online championship final round

How to watch the MLB: Red Sox vs. Orioles 2020 season opener online today

how to watch mlb red sox vs orioles online live stream boston 2020

ATSC 3.0: Everything you need to know about broadcast TV’s next big thing

directv now channel list pricing release date watching tv remote

Comic-Con At Home: How to watch it and which panels to watch

Best LGBTQ movies on Netflix