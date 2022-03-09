Disney+ debuts the first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Star Wars, and Disney+ is celebrating that occasion with the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor took over the role as a younger incarnation of Alec Guinness’ character from the original film for George Lucas’ prequel trilogy. Now, McGregor is headlining his own Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series, and things look bleak for the Jedi Master in the first teaser trailer.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this teaser is that it marks the live-action debut of the Inquisitors from the animated series Star Wars Rebels. The Fifth Brother and the Grand Inquisitor are both prominent in the footage, and the Grand Inquisitor even demonstrates his insight into the Jedi. He believes that the Jedi can not deny their nature to protect others, and that’s how they plan to draw Obi-Wan out of hiding.

Here’s the official description from Disney and Lucasfilm:

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.”

Vader is noticeably absent from this teaser, but John Williams’ “Duel of the Fates” theme is more than enough to get the blood pumping in our hearts.

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also reprise their roles from the prequel trilogy as Owen Lars and his wife, Beru. They are the guardians of a young Luke Skywalker, who is also briefly glimpsed in the trailer. Rupert Friend will portray the Grand Inquisitor, with Moses Ingram as Reva, and Sung Kang as the Fifth Brother. Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Rory Ross will also appear in the series.

The Mandalorian season 1 director Deborah Chow is helming every episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi from scripts by Joby Harold. It will premiere on Disney+ on May 25.

Editors' Recommendations