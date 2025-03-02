5 great Oscar-winning movies to stream on Hulu

Table of Contents Table of Contents Avatar (2009) Titanic (1997) The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) The Sound of Music (1965) Parasite (2019)

There’s something special about watching an Oscar-winning film—you know you can’t go wrong with these critically acclaimed movies. After their time in the spotlight, you don’t even need to leave your couch to watch them, with streaming services like Hulu becoming a gold mine for cinephiles by offering a diverse selection of Academy Award winners spanning multiple genres.

From classic musicals like The Sound of Music to groundbreaking international films like Parasite, there’s something for every kind of movie fan. Maybe you’re curious to see masterpieces that took home Best Picture, or perhaps you want to witness an actor’s Oscar-winning performance. Whatever your taste, Hulu has you covered.

Avatar (2009)

Avatar takes viewers to the bioluminescent moon of Pandora, where paraplegic Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) replaces his twin in the titular program. Jake pilots a genetically engineered Na’vi body, modeled after Pandora’s indigenous people. Guided by the local Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), Jake immerses himself in the community’s culture and learns their ways, including their connection to nature. When the exploitative corporation she works for tightens its grip on Pandora’s resources, Jake faces an impossible choice: stand with the people he’s come to love or betray them for his own kind.

Director James Cameron dazzled the world with what has come to be known as a visual revolution not just in the sci-fi genre, but in filmmaking as a whole. The film’s innovative use of 3D, motion capture, and CGI world-building redefined the possibilities of cinema, creating an immersive experience that audiences had never seen before. Its success was undeniable, grossing over $2.9 billion worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing film of all time (until Avengers: Endgame temporarily dethroned it). The 2009 movie received nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Film Editing, ultimately winning three: Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

Titanic (1997)

Another Oscar-award-winning masterpiece from director James Cameron, Titanic is a film that needs no introduction. Set against one of history’s most infamous disasters, it tells the narrative of the star-crossed lovers, seventeen-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) and free-spirited artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio). Rose, initially suffocated by her aristocratic engagement to the wealthy Cal Hockley (Billy Zane), finds herself part of a whirlwind romance with Jack. Defying the rigid class structures reflected in the RMS Titanic’s tiers, Rose and Jack have a love story for the ages that is, unfortunately, short-lived.

Cameron’s Titanic is the definition of epic filmmaking, with the film’s breathtaking scale and cutting-edge special effects immediately making it a cinematic juggernaut. It dominated the 1998 Oscars, winning 11 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Song for Celine Dion’s iconic My Heart Will Go On. Though some critics initially dismissed it as an overblown melodrama, Titanic endured as a cultural phenomenon, with its mix of romantic tragedy and breathtaking spectacle remaining unparalleled.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

The Grand Budapest Hotel was once a glamorous institution, but its once-grand reputation in the fictional republic of Zubrowka is now fading into history. Through the memories of its devoted lobby boy, Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori), the titular film’s story follows charismatic concierge Monsieur Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes), known for his impeccable service and secret affairs with wealthy elderly guests, including Madame D. (Tilda Swinton). When she mysteriously dies and leaves him a priceless painting—”Boy with Apple”—he is accused of her murder. With Zero’s help, Gustave goes on the run, pursued by the authorities led by the particularly determined enforcer, Jopling (Willem Dafoe).

A favorite by many fans of director Wes Anderson’s distinct body of work, The Grand Budapest Hotel reflects the filmmaker’s famous trademarks. From its pastel-hued dreamscape and meticulously crafted symmetrical sets to its offbeat humor and rapid-fire dialogue, it’s a wonderful introduction for newcomers to Anderson’s work and an easy pick for those already familiar with him. At the 87th Academy Awards, it received nine nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, ultimately taking home four Oscars: Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Original Score.

The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music is a timeless classic that follows the story of Maria (Julie Andrews), a mischievous postulant sent from her convent to become the governess for the seven children of the stern and widowed Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). The once joyless, structured household transforms under Maria’s influence, as her cheery and optimistic character brings music and laughter to the family. While the captain initially resists her unconventional ways, he soon finds himself drawn to her kindness and falls in love. Their blossoming romance is threatened by the increasingly powerful Nazi regime, which soon forces the von Trapp family to find a way to escape.

Directed by Robert Wise and paired with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s legendary movie score, The Sound of Music is ingrained in popular culture. The film was nominated for ten Oscars at the 38th Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Julie Andrews and Best Supporting Actress for Peggy Wood. It won five, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Scoring of Music (Adaptation or Treatment). These are a testament to its technical and artistic excellence, with its heartwarming story and Andrews’ unforgettable performance still holding up incredibly well today.

Parasite (2019)

Parasite took the world by storm when it first premiered in 2019, turning director Bong Joon-ho into a household name. It has a deceptively simple premise, focusing on the struggling, impoverished Kim family as they scheme their way into the luxurious home of the wealthy Park family. They do this by posing as skilled workers, pretending not to be related to each other. As they enjoy their new access to a luxurious workplace, a shocking discovery in the Parks’ home ruins the brilliance of their plan, eventually leading to an explosive clash.

Now infamous for its thrilling mid-point twist, Bong Joon-Ho’s renowned masterpiece is rife with sharp critiques of inequality. Taut and unpredictable, Parasite keeps audiences on edge, leaving jaws on the floor by the final act. It made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, receiving six nominations and winning four: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. It became the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture, cementing its place among the greats. A modern cultural milestone, Parasite is a must-see for any cinephile, especially those lucky enough to have avoided details about its notorious revelations throughout the years.

