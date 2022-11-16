Paramount+ announces the return of the Holiday Collection

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With the festive season upon us, Paramount+ announced the return of the Holiday Collection. The collection, which begins today, contains a wide assortment of holiday movies and episodes to spread holiday cheer. This year, Paramount+ doubled the number of movies and specials and tripled the number of episodes spread out within the 15 distinct carousels inside the holiday collection.

New movies and episodes will debut on the streamer in the coming weeks, including Snow Day. Based on the 2000 movie from Nickelodeon, this original musical stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, and Jerry Trainor. The musical will premiere on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon on Friday, December 16.

Standout CBS programs like Ghosts will air a one-hour holiday special on Thursday, December 15. New CBS movies set to air in December on Paramount+ include Fit for Christmas, When Christmas Was Young, and The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral. Plus, it wouldn’t be the holidays without the “Queen of Christmas” herself, Mariah Carey. The singer behind All I Want for Christmas Is You will perform a collection of holiday songs in Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All, airing Tuesday, December 20.

If you’re looking for children’s programming, then look no further than Reindeer in Here, a one-hour animated special about a reindeer with an unusual trait who bands together with his friends to save Christmas. The special premieres on Tuesday, November 29, on CBS and Paramount+. Other children’s programs available include Sonic Christmas Blast, Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special, and Top Elf.

Paramount+ also offers classic episodes from hit shows Cheers, SpongeBob SquarePants, Family Ties, Rugrats, The Brady Brunch, and more. Plus, enjoy festive films like A Christmas Carol, Scrooge, Last Holiday, and Christmas Takes Flight.

'Tis the Season for Streaming | Paramount+

The Holiday Collection is now available to stream on Paramount+. For more information, click here.

