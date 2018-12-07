From Paul McCartney to Mariah Carey, this is the best holiday music

Share

If you’re looking to snuggle up with a cup of eggnog by the fire, you need the perfect soundtrack to take you to full holiday bliss. But with so many middling covers, terrible originals, and generally corny tunes in the genre, it can be tough to find the kind of music that will really put you in the holiday spirit.

Never fear: We’ve scoured the web and our editorial staff for the best holiday music of all time. From jazz-tinged holiday classics to modern pop masterpieces — with everything in between — our holiday playlist is sure to bring about some seasonal cheer, no matter what your taste in music is.

Above, you’ll find our annually updated playlist with the best holiday music to stream in 2018. Speaking of which, if you’re a fan of great new playlists, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for the playlist of our weekly picks, as well as numerous other exciting musical compilations.

