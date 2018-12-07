Digital Trends
Music

From Paul McCartney to Mariah Carey, this is the best holiday music

Parker Hall
By

If you’re looking to snuggle up with a cup of eggnog by the fire, you need the perfect soundtrack to take you to full holiday bliss. But with so many middling covers, terrible originals, and generally corny tunes in the genre, it can be tough to find the kind of music that will really put you in the holiday spirit.

Never fear: We’ve scoured the web and our editorial staff for the best holiday music of all time. From jazz-tinged holiday classics to modern pop masterpieces — with everything in between — our holiday playlist is sure to bring about some seasonal cheer, no matter what your taste in music is.

Above, you’ll find our annually updated playlist with the best holiday music to stream in 2018. Speaking of which, if you’re a fan of great new playlists, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for the playlist of our weekly picks, as well as numerous other exciting musical compilations.

Not sure which streaming service is best for you? Check out our post about the best music streaming services, or go in-depth and learn the differences between Apple Music and Spotify to better weigh your options.

In need of some fresh gear to listen to your favorite tunes? We’ve got you covered there, too. Whether you’re in the market for the best Bluetooth speakers, an affordable and great-sounding pair of headphones, or a gorgeous high-fidelity pair of speakers for a dedicated listening room, we checked out all of the finest audio gear on the market and can give you solid recommendations no matter your listening habits.

And don’t stop with just the best holiday music. We also have lists of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows to stream, as well as what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO, providing you with plenty of brand-new media to binge watch, should you get the urge.

Heck, while you’re curled up by the fire and jamming out, check out our annual Holiday Gift Guide, which is sure to give you some great ideas to celebrate your family and friends this winter season.

