Paramount+ sets a summer debut for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Paramount+

It’s been almost two years since the last new episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but Paramount+ has confirmed that the adventures of the Enterprise’s first crew will be continuing soon.

Via Deadline, Paramount+ announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will have a two-episode premiere on Thursday, July 17. New episodes will continue to premiere weekly through Thursday, September 11. Unlike the vast majority of modern Star Trek shows, Strange New Worlds embraces the done-in-one episodic approach that was used in the original series and most of its follow-ups since the ’90s. The one notable exception is the season 3 premiere, which will resolve the Gorn story that began in the season 2 finale.

Last month, Paramount+ dropped a teaser trailer for Strange New Worlds season 3, but it’s difficult to get much story info out of it other than Spock and Christine Chapel apparently consummating their romantic feelings for each other.

Series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong. Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn will all be back in season 3 alongside special guest star Paul Wesley as a young James T. Kirk, the future captain of the Enterprise. This season’s guest stars also include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, and Melanie Scrofano.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already been renewed for a fourth season, which is currently in production. But considering that season 3 will be airing during Comic-Con season, don’t be shocked if the cast makes an appearance in San Diego in July.

The next Star Trek series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, doesn’t have a date yet, but it did get an early renewal for season 2. That show will follow-up on the events of Star Trek: Discovery and take place in the32nd century as the first class of Starfleet Academy in 100 years trains to join Starfleet.

