Up for grabs: Lifetime Plex Pass with a 20% discount

If you’re starting to struggle with all the subscription fees from streaming deals, you may want to check out Plex. After building a Plex Media Server, sign up for a Lifetime Plex Pass to unlock loads of extra features — and you’re going to want to do that right now, as membership is currently 20% off. You’ll only have to make a one-time payment of $96, for savings of $24 on the usual price of $120, as part of the Plex Inside Season Sale. Just use the promo code RELAX24 on the link below to access the offer — hurry though, as it ends on December 31.

Why you should sign up for a Lifetime Plex Pass

Before you sign up for a Lifetime Plex Pass, you need to know that Plex is all about. It’s an all-in-one entertainment solution that hosts and streams your media content, which begins with setting up a Plex Media Server. Once that’s up and running, you’ll be able to blend your personal media collection with popular streaming services for a unified platform to watch movies, TV shows, podcasts, and more. Plex also has its own ad-supported, free streaming video service named Plex Free Movies and TV.

With a Plex Media Server, signing up for a Lifetime Plex Pass gives you access to features such as Live TV plus DVR so you can watch and record live TV programs from within Plex, mobile sync that copies media to your phone for offline playback, skip credits that uses advanced monitoring tools to let you bypass credits, and Webhooks that triggers Plex Media Server actions when interacting with smart home devices, among many others.

The Plex Inside Season Sale is here, offering a 20% discount on a Lifetime Plex Pass until December 31. If you use the promo code RELAX24, the price will go down to only $96 from $120, and that’s all that you’ll ever have to pay to access the long list of benefits. There are a few days before the sale ends, but you’re going to want to sign up for the Lifetime Plex Pass right now to make sure that you don’t forget. It would be a shame to miss out on the $24 in savings!

