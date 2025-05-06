This Sandra Bullock-Nicole Kidman 1990s fantasy movie is getting a sequel

The Owens sisters will cast more spells next year. Warner Bros. announced the sequel to Practical Magic will hit theaters on September 18, 2026. Original stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will return for the sequel.

“Tooth of wolf and morning dew, something old and something new,” Bullock and Kidman say in a social media post regarding the Practical Magic 2 release date. “Let the spell begin to mix. September 18, 2026.”

Susanne Bier, who worked with Bullock on Bird Box, will direct the sequel from a script by Practical Magic’s screenwriting trio of Akiva Goldsman, Adam Brooks, and Robin Swicord. Bullock, Kidman, and Denise DiNovi will produce. Plot details for the sequel are under wraps.

Directed by Griffin Dunne, Practical Magic centers around Sally and Gilly Owens (Bullock and Kidman), two sisters from a long line of witches who lost their parents due to a family curse. Raided by their aunts in a small town, Sally and Gilly learn that a family curse prevents them from falling in love. When the spirit of Gilly’s abusive boyfriend threatens their lives, the two sisters must join forces and use magic to end the curse.

Practical Magic was released in theaters on October 16, 1998. Despite the popularity of the film’s two stars, Practical Magic was anything but a box office hit, grossing $46 million worldwide on a $75 million budget. Since its release, Practical Magic has developed a cult following.

Practical Magic 2 will be another test for legacy sequels and IP. Do audiences want to revisit characters from before the 21st century? The best example is Top Gun: Maverick, an action sequel that utilized the star power of Tom Cruise and his beloved character to make a superior entry to the franchise.

There’s a flip side to the legacy sequel. What happens when things go wrong? 2024’s The Crow bombed at the box office, 2024’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stalled the franchise, and 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer caused a new trilogy to be scrapped.

Practical Magic 2 will face stiff box office competition from Sony, as Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil is also scheduled for September 18.