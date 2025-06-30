 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Ryan Gosling soars into space to save the world in Project Hail Mary trailer

By
Project Hail Mary - Official Trailer

In the official trailer for Project Hail Mary, Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) makes one thing clear: He is not an astronaut. Yet this middle school science teacher is humanity’s only hope.

The sun is dying, and because of Grace’s background in molecular biology, he might be “the only scientist” who can save Earth. Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) recruits Grace to join Project Hail Mary, a mission to explore a star 11.9 light-years away that could provide the answers humanity needs to ensure its survival. “If we do nothing, everything on this planet will go extinct,” Stratt tells Grace.

Set to Sign of the Times by Harry Styles, the trailer features Grace waking up from his coma in space. Eventually, he remembers his mission and forges on. Along the way, Grace even encounters an alien.

Ryan Gosling looks confused.
Amazon MGM Studios

Project Hail Mary is not Gosling’s first time playing an astronaut. The multi-time Academy Award nominee played Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s First Man.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Project Hail Mary also stars Milana Vayntrub and The Bear’s Lionel Boyce.

Project Hail Mary is based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir. If Project Hail Mary gives off similar vibes to The Martian, that’s because Weir also wrote the latter. The Martian was adapted into a 2015 feature film starring Matt Damon. Directed by Ridley Scott, The Martian was a giant success, grossing over $630 million worldwide and garnering seven Oscar nominations.

From Academy Award® winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller comes #ProjectHailMary, starring Academy Award® nominee Ryan Gosling. Only in theaters and IMAX – 3.20.26 pic.twitter.com/O8lKbXOmoa

— Project Hail Mary (@projecthailmary) June 30, 2025

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller helm Project Hail Mary, their first directed feature since 22 Jump Street. Lord and Miller have been working mostly in animation for the last decade, most famously on the Spider-Verse trilogy. Lord and Miller won Oscars for producing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Drew Goddard, who received an Oscar nomination for writing The Martian, wrote the Project Hail Mary script.

Project Hail Mary opens in theaters and IMAX on March 20, 2026.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The country is on the brink of war in Captain America: Brave New World trailer
Falcon and Captain America run on a ship in Captain America: Brave New World.

War is coming in the latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World.

"The country needs Captain America," Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus Ross says to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. After an attack at the White House, Sam believes the president's inner circle has been compromised. Someone wants to incite a war and start an international conflict. With the clock ticking, Sam races to find the mastermind behind the incident before the world sinks into chaos. And Sam will have to do it fast before Ross and his Red Hulk persona unleash havoc.

Read more
Prime Target trailer: Leo Woodall is the world’s greatest mind in Apple TV+ thriller
A man sits down with a notebook and looks up in Prime Target.

Numbers are the greatest weapon in the trailer for Prime Target, a new Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller starring Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell.

Edward Brooks (Woodall) is a gifted mathematician searching for sequences in prime numbers. "What if numbers didn't behave the way we assume?" Edward tells his professor (David Morrissey). What Edward doesn't realize is that his work could be the foundation for a virtual key that opens every digital lock in the world. If this weapon gets into the wrong hands, it will lead to worldwide panic and chaos.

Read more
What is Boy Band? Ryan Reynolds talks next project with Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy
Deadpool and Wolverine look at a monitor from a car on the set of "Deadpool & Wolverine."

At the beginning of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson dances to NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye during the opening credits. Whether that inspired star Ryan Reynolds to pursue music in his next project is debatable. However, one thing is clear: Reynolds wants to reunite with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Hugh Jackman, and director, Shawn Levy, to make Boy Band.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds revealed his plans to make Boy Band, a movie about former boy band members who reunite as middle-aged men. Reynolds said he's trying to figure out the "smartest way" to make Boy Band happen, which includes writing the script and making it for significantly less money than Deadpool & Wolverine.
"I’m on a second draft. The first draft was incredible and written by one of my favorite writers, Jesse Andrews," Reynolds said. "Now, I’m on my lonesome. There are no dates or anything just yet. I’m not filming anything for at least a year. This feels like it needs to have an extremely modest budget and one that wouldn’t be all about going to pay above-the-line actors. Shawn, Hugh, and I are open to creative ways to make this movie at an absolute bargain."
Deadpool & Wolverine | Final Trailer | In Theaters July 26

Read more