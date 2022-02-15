  1. Movies & TV

Rescue Rangers’ trailer puts Chip and Dale in the real world

By

In 1989, Disney officially unveiled Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, an animated series that was created for the Disney Channel’s afternoon programming block. The show cast Disney’s iconic chipmunks as part of a team of private detectives that also included Gadget, Monterey Jack, and a fly named Zipper. Disney+ has been working on a live-action adaptation of the show for some time, and now that the first trailer for Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers has arrived, it’s clear that this movie isn’t what anyone was expecting.

Instead of simply rebooting the series, the Rescue Rangers movie reimagines Chip and Dale as animated stars who used to headline a show of the same name — it’s the Roger Rabbit approach to Toons and humans, complete with a cameo by Roger himself. Apparently, success put a strain on Chip and Dale’s legendary partnership, but when one of their friends goes missing, there’s no way they won’t reunite to save the day.

One of the most jarring changes is that Chip and Dale’s infamously squeaky voices have been replaced by the relatively normal vocals of John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale. Additionally, Dale has apparently gone in for a CGI conversion, which must be the equivalent of a Hollywood face-lift. However, the rest of the former Rescue Rangers are still in their traditional animated incarnations.

KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell will also lend their voices to the movie. However, Disney+ has yet to officially announce who they will portray.

Chip and Dale live in a live-action world in the new Rescue Rangers movie.

The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer directed Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers from a script by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, and a story by Barry Schwartz. It will premiere on Disney+ on May 20.

Editors' Recommendations

Mercedes-AMG EQE proves performance EVs are here to stay

mercedes amg eqe sedan preview

Teardown reveals good news for Steam Deck repairability

iFixit's Steam Deck teardown shows you can easily remove the thumb sticks.

4 reasons to still choose a Windows laptop over Mac

The Dell XPS 13 open on a table in front of a window.

New Cooler Master gaming monitor has killer mini-LED screen

New Cooler Master GP27-FQS monitor.

Paramount+ now has 32.8 million subscribers

Paramount Plus logo.

Motorola’s 5G neckband can power lightweight XR glasses

motorola 5g neckband xr glasses

The Fitbit Sense is $100 off with this Best Buy deal

Fitbit Sense vs Fitbit Versa 3

Walmart is having a SECRET SALE on gaming laptops right now

MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop (white background)

This 17-inch HP laptop is down to $520 for a limited time

HP 17-inch Laptop - Silver

Watch the Galaxy S22 Ultra survive getting run over by a car

Galaxy S22 Ultra in burgandy.

M2 MacBook Pro might launch next month with no notch

Fortnite running on a Macbook M1.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 may destroy its predecessor

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch touch screen shown in four colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is 50% off right now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition on table.