Share

Rick and Morty is back. Just in time for San Diego Comic-Con, Adult Swim released our first look at the show’s fourth season.

Released Friday afternoon, the first clip from season 4 stars Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi as an app-developing alien intern who argues with Rick and Jerry about taking an app down from “the server.”

The show, which was renewed for 70 more episodes after its third season ended in 2017, will return later this year. Co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon told Entertainment Weekly than the nearly two-year hiatus would likely be the longest we’ll have to go without Rick and Morty for a while.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

“Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, “These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?” And we can then do more,” Harmon added. “I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Along with Waititi, other confirmed guest stars for season 4 include Sam Neil, Paul Giamatti and Kathleen Turner. Neil will likely be in the same episode as the one featured in the clip above — Roiland said the two New Zealanders would be playing members of the same species (which he described as having a “kiwi flavor.”)

For fans hoping Rick and Morty will last forever, Harmon speculated that the show could go on after the co-creators’ current deal for 70 new episodes is complete (if people are still watching it).

“Sure I’ll end it!,” he said. “But I don’t know that would be on 70. I would be equally unsurprised if you told me that this thing goes for 20 years. I wouldn’t balk at that at all. If it still feels right, let’s do it.”

The show is expected to return for a 10-episode run in the fall, though Adult Swim has yet to announce an official premiere date.