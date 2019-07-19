Movies & TV

Taika Waititi stars in the first clip from Rick and Morty season 4

Mathew Katz
By

Rick and Morty is back. Just in time for San Diego Comic-Con, Adult Swim released our first look at the show’s fourth season.

Released Friday afternoon, the first clip from season 4 stars Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi as an app-developing alien intern who argues with Rick and Jerry about taking an app down from “the server.”

The show, which was renewed for 70 more episodes after its third season ended in 2017, will return later this year. Co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon told Entertainment Weekly than the nearly two-year hiatus would likely be the longest we’ll have to go without Rick and Morty for a while.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

“Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, “These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?” And we can then do more,” Harmon added. “I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Along with Waititi, other confirmed guest stars for season 4 include Sam Neil, Paul Giamatti and Kathleen Turner. Neil will likely be in the same episode as the one featured in the clip above — Roiland said the two New Zealanders would be playing members of the same species (which he described as having a “kiwi flavor.”)

For fans hoping Rick and Morty will last forever, Harmon speculated that the show could go on after the co-creators’ current deal for 70 new episodes is complete (if people are still watching it).

“Sure I’ll end it!,” he said. “But I don’t know that would be on 70. I would be equally unsurprised if you told me that this thing goes for 20 years. I wouldn’t balk at that at all. If it still feels right, let’s do it.”

The show is expected to return for a 10-episode run in the fall, though Adult Swim has yet to announce an official premiere date.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free TV show episodes on YouTube
Up Next

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for July 2019
Disney Plus Nintendo Switch subscription streaming
Movies & TV

Disney+: Everything coming to the streaming service so far

Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming video service Disney+ will launch with an impressive catalog of classic content, new projects, and original shows and movies. Here is everything confirmed and rumored to be coming to the platform.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
every upcoming marvel show and movie black widow
Movies & TV

From Hawkeye to Hit-Monkey, here’s every Marvel show and movie coming your way

The MCU's third phase might have ended, but Marvel's takeover of theaters and TV screens is just getting started. If you're hungry for more superhero action, here's every upcoming project to look forward to, from the MCU and otherwise.
Posted By Chris Gates
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV+: Everything we know about Apple’s Netflix-style streaming service

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing for its streaming service Apple TV+, and now we know some details about where and when we'll be able to see it. Here's everything we know about Apple TV+ so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
apple showtime plus copycat tv header
Home Theater

Everything coming to Apple TV+ that we know about so far

Here's everything we know is coming to Apple TV+, Apple's subscription video service, which already has an impressive lineup of original series and films in the works from some of Hollywood's biggest names.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

Comic-Con 2019 preview: The biggest movie and TV panels you won’t want to miss

Even with more competition than ever, Comic-Con International is still one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. For the latest news about your favorite shows and movies, these are the biggest panels to follow.
Posted By Chris Gates
Gravity
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater, from Us to Infinity War

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in several genres for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Chris Gates, Ryan Waniata
pennywise bill skarsgard stephen king it crop
Movies & TV

It: Chapter Two trailer brings Pennywise back with plenty of nightmare fuel

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new, terrifying trailer for It: Chapter Two, the upcoming sequel to the 2017 film It. Both films are based on the novel of the same name written by Stephen King.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Tom Cruise
Movies & TV

Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far

The 1986 action drama Top Gun helped make Tom Cruise a superstar, and now he's returning to the role of hotshot pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. Here's what we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate
Movies & TV

Edward Furlong, Terminator 2's John Connor, returns for Terminator: Dark Fate

The most recent Terminator films didn't do so well, but now James Cameron has returned to try and reinvigorate the franchise. Here's everything we know about the cast, crew, and story of the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate movie.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
top gun maverick trailer comic con surprise
Movies & TV

Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con crowds with first Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Tom Cruise crashed Paramount's Terminator: Dark Fate panel to share the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, which explains what his character, ace pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell, has been up to for the past 30 years.
Posted By Chris Gates
Stranger Things Season 3 in the mall
Home Theater

Stranger Things season 4: Here’s everything we know so far

After three wildly successful seasons of Stranger Things, everyone wants to know where Netflix will take the gang in season 4. Here's everything we know about the fourth season of Stranger Things so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Showtime to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
First Man Best Movie 2018
Movies & TV

Hollywood has had a field day with the moon, but these are the films to watch

From a 1902 silent film to a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong, these films celebrate everything that led to mankind setting foot on the surface of the moon. Check them out in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
Posted By Rick Marshall
netflix hacks tips tricks tv head
Movies & TV

Did I really watch that? Here's how to delete your Netflix viewing history

Everybody has some skeletons in their streaming closet, but you don't have to live with them if you don't want to. Learning how to delete your Netflix viewing history is easy, and we're here to help.
Posted By Rick Marshall