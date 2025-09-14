 Skip to main content
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in September 2025

A Judd Apatow comedy makes the list

By
Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr.stand next to each other on a beach in She's All That.
Miramax Films

Contrary to popular belief, the rom-com is not dead. Instead, it relocated to Netflix. The streamer has released several popular rom-coms within the past few years, including The Wrong Paris, Hit Man, The Merry Gentlemen, Our Little Secret, and Holidate.

Our three picks this month are all from different eras: the 1990s, 2000s, and 2020s. One is a teen comedy, another tackles unplanned pregnancies, and the final one features an international pop star.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Marry Me (2022)

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me.
Universal Pictures

Jennifer Lopez has made a career in rom-coms. The multi-hyphenate performer played a familiar role — a pop superstar — in Marry Me. At her next concert, Kat Valdez (Lopez) plans to marry her fiancé and fellow singer, Bastian (Maluma). Moments before going onstage, Kat discovers a video of Bastian’s infidelity.

Dejected, Kat looks into the crowd and sees Charlie Parker (Owen Wilson), a divorced father holding a sign that reads “Marry Me.” Kat agrees and marries Charlie on the spot. Marry Me is a classic case of two people from opposite worlds deciding if they can overcome their differences to be together. Lopez and Wilson are an unlikely pair, but one that’s extremely likable.

Stream Marry Me on Netflix.

Knocked Up (2007)

Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen sitting awkwardly together in a waiting room in Knocked Up.
Universal Pictures

Judd Apatow has a gift for combining raunchy comedy with heartwarming emotions. On the surface, Knocked Up looks like a lewd comedy about a guy who gets a girl pregnant. In reality, the movie puts a fresh spin on relationships and parenthood in the modern world.

After receiving a promotion, Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) celebrates and ends up having a one-night stand with slacker Ben Stone (Seth Rogen). Due to a miscommunication about a condom, Alison gets pregnant. Alison tries to give Ben a chance to be in the baby’s life, but their relationship experiences numerous setbacks. Funny and thoughtful, Knocked Up is one of Apatow’s more sincere outings as a filmmaker.

Stream Knocked Up on Netflix.

She’s All That (1999)

Rachel Leigh Cook in She's All That.
Miramax

She’s All That has a legitimate argument for best teen comedy of the ‘90s. Freddie Prinze Jr. stars as Zack Siler, the all-star jock of his senior class. After being dumped by his girlfriend, Zack agrees to a bet in hopes of boosting his confidence. Zack believes he can make any girl prom queen in six weeks.

The girl in this bet is Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook), a social outcast and artist. At first, Zack thinks he can use his charm and good looks to win over Laney. After being rebuffed by Laney, Zack tries an approach of honesty and compassion instead, which works much better. The two form a genuine connection, but the bet looms over their relationship, forcing Zack to make a tough decision. This movie is smarter and funnier than it looks.

Stream She’s All That on Netflix.

