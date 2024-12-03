Snow White trailer: Rachel Zegler faces off against Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen

The long-awaited live-action musical adaptation of Disney’s Snow White finally has a trailer.

Rachel Zegler (Y2K) stars as Snow White, the iconic Disney princess and stepdaughter to Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen. After the Magic Mirror deems Snow White the “fairest of the land,” the Evil Queen orders the murder of her stepdaughter. Forced to flee the kingdom, Snow White escapes to the forest and receives help from the Seven Dwarfs — Grumpy, Sneezy, Dopey, Sleepy, Happy, Bashful, and Doc.

Recommended Videos

The ensemble also features Andrew Burnap, Dujonnna Gift, and Martin Klebba.

Marc Webb directs Snow White from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Marc Platt, the producer of Wicked, will produce Snow White alongside Jared LeBoff. EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will provide all-new original songs for the film.

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21

Snow White is part of Disney’s concerted effort to adapt their beloved animated stories into live-action movies. In 2023, Disney released Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid. In 2025, Snow White and Lilo & Stitch will hit theaters within two months of each other. The live-action remake of Moana opens in the summer of 2026.

Snow White is the live-action remake of the 1937 animated movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film is based on the classic German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. The live-action Snow White carries a massive budget of nearly $270 million.

Snow White was originally scheduled to be released in March 2024. However, the Hollywood strikes caused Disney to delay the film by a year. Snow White will now open in theaters on March 21, 2025.