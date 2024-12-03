 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Snow White trailer: Rachel Zegler faces off against Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen

By
Rachel Zegleer puts her hand up and stares.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The long-awaited live-action musical adaptation of Disney’s Snow White finally has a trailer.

Rachel Zegler (Y2K) stars as Snow White, the iconic Disney princess and stepdaughter to Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen. After the Magic Mirror deems Snow White the “fairest of the land,” the Evil Queen orders the murder of her stepdaughter. Forced to flee the kingdom, Snow White escapes to the forest and receives help from the Seven Dwarfs — Grumpy, Sneezy, Dopey, Sleepy, Happy, Bashful, and Doc.

Recommended Videos

The ensemble also features Andrew Burnap, Dujonnna Gift, and Martin Klebba.

Marc Webb directs Snow White from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Marc Platt, the producer of Wicked, will produce Snow White alongside Jared LeBoff. EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will provide all-new original songs for the film.

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21

Snow White is part of Disney’s concerted effort to adapt their beloved animated stories into live-action movies. In 2023, Disney released Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid. In 2025, Snow White and Lilo & Stitch will hit theaters within two months of each other. The live-action remake of Moana opens in the summer of 2026.

Snow White is the live-action remake of the 1937 animated movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film is based on the classic German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. The live-action Snow White carries a massive budget of nearly $270 million.

Snow White was originally scheduled to be released in March 2024. However, the Hollywood strikes caused Disney to delay the film by a year. Snow White will now open in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Peacock subscriptions are still 75% off for Cyber Monday — just $20 per year!
The Peacock app icon on Apple TV.

Cyber Monday deals aren't just all about the gadgets -- the biggest shopping event of the year also brings discounts on all kinds of subscriptions, such as streaming services -- and some are still active today! If you're not currently subscribed to Peacock, here's your chance to try it out for a much more affordable rate than usual because Peacock slashed its price by 75% for Cyber Monday. That means you can get one year for just $20 (instead of $80), giving you $60 in savings, or $2 per month instead of $8 for the first six months, for $6 in savings per month. The offer lasts until December 2, but we highly recommend signing up right now because you may forget to do so with everything else that's going on during the shopping event.

Why you should sign up for a Peacock subscription
If you're quitting cable for streaming services, you probably already know all about the more popular choices, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. However, we think Peacock should be on every family's list of subscriptions. The best shows on Peacock include Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner as a cattle ranch owner, and comedy-horror-thriller Hysteria! starring Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and Emjay Anthony; and Based on a True Story -- perfect for true crime fans -- starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. Meanwhile, the best movies on Peacock include The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Fall Guy, and Last Night in Soho.

Read more
You can save on Disney+, Hulu, and Starz for Cyber Monday 2024
Hulu and Disney+ app tiles on iOS

One of the great things about the top streaming platforms is that their Cyber Monday and holiday deals stick around for a little longer. That's great news if you were busy shopping for all of the incredible deals and discounts elsewhere. You don't have to worry too much about rushing your favorite streaming platform. Not to mention, streamers like Disney+ are a little more benevolent to both new and returning subscribers. As a matter of fact, every Cyber Monday, Disney+ unveils an exclusive Cyber Monday promotion, an annual gift that’s been going strong for seven years. It's back this year, it's still available, and we’ve got the inside scoop on the newest Disney+ Cyber Monday extravaganza:

From now through Monday, December 2, eligible new and returning Disney+ subscribers can add Hulu (With Ads) for only $1 per month, which is about $100 in savings for the year. Subscribers can also choose the Disney+ Hulu bundle, which gives you both services, with ads, for just $3 per month.

Read more
Apple reveals how Aardman shot its festive animation on an iPhone
Aardman's stop animation projected onto London's iconic Battersea Power Station.

The stop-motion specialists at Aardman Animations have collaborated with Apple on a festive film that’s being beamed nightly onto Battersea Power Station, one of London’s most iconic buildings.

To shoot the project, the multi-Oscar-winning team at Aardman, known for hits such as Creature Comforts, Chicken Run, and a multitude of Wallace and Gromit adventures, used an iPhone 16 Pro.

Read more