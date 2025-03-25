Sony pulls Street Fighter from release date; Phoebe Dynevor shark movie to 2026

Sony has adjusted the release plans for Street Fighter and Phoebe Dynevor’s new shark thriller.

Legendary Entertainment’s Street Fighter has been removed from the release calendar. The live-action Street Fighter had been set for March 20, 2026. The movie is co-developed and produced with Capcom, the company behind the Street Fighter video game. No casting announcements have been made for the action movie.

Last month, Kitao Sakuri signed on to direct Street Fighter, replacing Danny and Michael Philippou. The Philippous had to drop out due to their work on Bring Her Back. Sakuri is best known for directing 2021’s Bad Trip, starring Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish.

In 1994, Steven E. de Souza directed the live-action Street Fighter. The cast featured Jean-Claude Van Damme as Colonel William F. Guile, Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li, Raul Julia as General M. Bison, Damian Chapa as Ken Masters, and Byron Mann as Ryu Hoshi. Despite negative reviews, Street Fighter grossed nearly $100 million worldwide and has become a cult classic.

Meanwhile, Sony’s shark movie, Shiver, is moving to 2026. Originally scheduled for August 1, 2025, Shiver heads to the following summer with a new release date of July 3, 2026. Shiver now opens on the Fourth of July weekend against Universal’s Minions 3.

Tommy Wirkola, who helmed Violent Night, directs Shiver, which used to be titled Beneath the Storm. Bridgerton’s Dynevor headlines a cast that includes Whitney Peak and Djimon Hounsou. The plot remains under wraps. Wirkola is producing alongside Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. D. Scott Lumpkin serves as an executive producer.

Shiver’s July 2026 release date arrives days after the 51st anniversary of Jaws, the crowning achievement for shark films and one of the most important summer blockbusters.