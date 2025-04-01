 Skip to main content
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse receives a new release date

Miles shooting his webs in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Sony Pictures Animation

Miles Morales swings back into theaters in two years.

During their CinemaCon presentation, Sony announced that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 4, 2027.

Beyond the Spider-Verse was supposed to arrive on March 29, 2024. However, Sony removed the third Spider-Verse movie from the calendar because of the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Sony released new images from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

New footage was shown during the CinemaCon presentation. “Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go,” Miles Morales says in the footage via THR. “I’m gonna do my own thing.”

Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson will direct Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Persichetti co-directed the trilogy’s first movie, Into the Spider-Verse, while Thompson co-directed the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse.

David Callam, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller will pen the screenplay for Beyond the Spider-Verse. Producers include Lord, Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is the third and final film in the groundbreaking animated trilogy. The first movie, 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was a groundbreaking moment for animation. The critically acclaimed film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and grossed over $394 million worldwide.

Five years later, the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versebecame a critical and commercial success, with a worldwide gross of $690 million. Across the Spider-Verse received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales/Spider-Man, while Hailee Steinfeld plays Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman. At the end of Across the Spider-Verse, Miles ends up on an alternate version of Earth and meets his counterpart, the villainous Prowler.

