Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse suffers another setback. Will it be delayed again?

What is going on with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse? Since Sony removed the animated film from its release calendar, Beyond the Spider-Verse has experienced multiple setbacks.

The latest troublesome report comes from Brandon Davis’ Phase Hero podcast, which claims that an early version of Beyond the Spider-Verse was completely scrapped after the release of 2023’s Across the Spider-Verse. The creative team on Beyond the Spider-Verse had to rewrite the entire script for Beyond, even though several animated reels had already been created.

Davis’ report also states that the studio is undecided on Beyond‘s ending, and the film’s release is “very far off.” The news comes days after Miles Morales’ Spider-Man symbol appeared on a building in New York City.

In September, Jeff Sneider reported about Beyond the Spider-Verse’s delays, saying that 2027, not 2026, was a realistic release window. Sony also has Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 coming out in July 2026, making it unlikely that the studio would release two Spider-Man projects in the same year. Sneider wrote: “I heard that Sony scrapped most of Beyond the Spider-Verse for creative reasons, and because of that decision, the movie would be unlikely to debut before 2027 given the detailed animation it requires.”

The next day, Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton denied Sneider’s report. Producer Chris Miller also refuted Sneider’s report on social media, writing, “Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely.”

Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate? Hmmmm… 🤔 https://t.co/OfXXZKvled — Daniel Pemberton (also on BluSky same name) (@DANIELPEMBERTON) September 10, 2024

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy. The series stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, an African American teen who takes up the mantle of Spider-Man. The voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, and Jason Schwartzman as The Spot.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is being directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson from a screenplay by Dave Callaham, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller. Beyond‘s original release date was March 29, 2024.

The previous two films, Into the Spider-Verse and Beyond the Spider-Verse, were critical and financial hits. Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.