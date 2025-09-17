First set photo of Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter has been revealed

What’s happened: Director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) posted from the set for his upcoming sci-fi blockbuster, Star Wars: Starfighter.
- On Levy’s Instagram, the photo depicts actors Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray standing on what seems to be a platform somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea.
- Levy’s Instagram post marks this filming location as Sardinia, Italy.
- Along with Gosling and Gray, Starfighter will star Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.
This is important because: Similar to The Mandalorian and Grogu, Starfighter is a standalone Star Wars film separate from the franchise’s main “Skywalker Saga.”
- Starfighter is set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, making it the first film to take place after the Star Wars sequel trilogy.
- Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told Deadline that Starfighter will focus mainly on new characters, but characters from the sequel trilogy may appear.
Why should I care? This is the first photo of Starfighter‘s production set, giving the audience a clearer idea of what they could see in Levy’s mysterious new project.
- The photo suggests Gosling and Gray’s characters will be partners in Starfighter‘s story.
- The set photo implies that Starfighter will show Gosling and Gray’s characters venturing out to sea.
- It is also possible that the duo will be shipwrecked together after a disastrous flight.
Okay, so what’s next? Star Wars: Starfighter is set to premiere in theaters on May 28, 2027, so there is still much to be revealed about the film.
- Filming for Starfighter began in late August 2025.
- It will be a while before a trailer is ready.
- Stay tuned for more details on Star Wars: Starfighter as they unfold.