First set photo of Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter has been revealed

Ryan Gosling at sea

By
The logo for Star Wars: Starfighter.
Lucasfilm / Lucasfilm

What’s happened: Director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) posted from the set for his upcoming sci-fi blockbuster, Star Wars: Starfighter.

  • On Levy’s Instagram, the photo depicts actors Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray standing on what seems to be a platform somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea.
  • Levy’s Instagram post marks this filming location as Sardinia, Italy.
  • Along with Gosling and Gray, Starfighter will star Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

Somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea#Starfighter pic.twitter.com/2RnSZONWrt

— Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) September 17, 2025

This is important because: Similar to The Mandalorian and Grogu, Starfighter is a standalone Star Wars film separate from the franchise’s main “Skywalker Saga.”

  • Starfighter is set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, making it the first film to take place after the Star Wars sequel trilogy.
  • Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told Deadline that Starfighter will focus mainly on new characters, but characters from the sequel trilogy may appear.
Why should I care? This is the first photo of Starfighter‘s production set, giving the audience a clearer idea of what they could see in Levy’s mysterious new project.

  • The photo suggests Gosling and Gray’s characters will be partners in Starfighter‘s story.
  • The set photo implies that Starfighter will show Gosling and Gray’s characters venturing out to sea.
  • It is also possible that the duo will be shipwrecked together after a disastrous flight.

Okay, so what’s next? Star Wars: Starfighter is set to premiere in theaters on May 28, 2027, so there is still much to be revealed about the film.

  • Filming for Starfighter began in late August 2025.
  • It will be a while before a trailer is ready.
  • Stay tuned for more details on Star Wars: Starfighter as they unfold.
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
