First set photo of Ryan Gosling in Star Wars: Starfighter has been revealed

What’s happened: Director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) posted from the set for his upcoming sci-fi blockbuster, Star Wars: Starfighter.

On Levy’s Instagram, the photo depicts actors Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray standing on what seems to be a platform somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea.

Levy’s Instagram post marks this filming location as Sardinia, Italy.

Along with Gosling and Gray, Starfighter will star Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

This is important because: Similar to The Mandalorian and Grogu, Starfighter is a standalone Star Wars film separate from the franchise’s main “Skywalker Saga.”

Starfighter is set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, making it the first film to take place after the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told Deadline that Starfighter will focus mainly on new characters, but characters from the sequel trilogy may appear.

Why should I care? This is the first photo of Starfighter‘s production set, giving the audience a clearer idea of what they could see in Levy’s mysterious new project.

The photo suggests Gosling and Gray’s characters will be partners in Starfighter‘s story.

The set photo implies that Starfighter will show Gosling and Gray’s characters venturing out to sea.

It is also possible that the duo will be shipwrecked together after a disastrous flight.

Okay, so what’s next? Star Wars: Starfighter is set to premiere in theaters on May 28, 2027, so there is still much to be revealed about the film.