With the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars set to debut on Disney+ on February 21, Disney released a new clip from the long-awaited premiere of the animated series’ final story arc.

The short clip features the debut of an experimental squad of clone troopers known as “The Bad Batch,” made up of soldiers who developed unusual mutations as part of the cloning process. Disney released a set of images from the season to go along with the clip, teasing what’s to come when the series finally returns after a long hiatus.

Set between the events of Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars premiered in 2008 and earned praise for its exploration of the many battles and political machinations that were part of the war chronicled in those two live-action Star Wars films. The series was nominated for both Daytime Emmy Awards and Annie Awards during its six-season run, only to be canceled without a proper series finale in 2014.

The Clone Wars follows the adventures of various characters as they navigate the war between the Trade Federation’s Separatists and the Galactic Republic, with the re-emergence of the Sith looming large over their adventures. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi feature prominently in the series — as well as Yoda and other characters from the original trilogy and prequel films — but the show primarily focuses on the experiences of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin’s padawan, who is training to become a Jedi during this turbulent time.

Dave Filoni, the supervising director on The Clone Wars during its original run, will reprise his role behind the camera for The Clone Wars‘ final season. Filoni most recently directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, including the show’s premiere episode.

Disney released a full-length trailer for The Clone Wars’ seventh and final season in January.

Season 7 of The Clone Wars will premiere February 21 on Disney+ and begin a new, 12-episode story arc to conclude the series. All six prior seasons of The Clone Wars, as well as the feature-length animated movie based on the series, are available on Disney+.

