  1. Movies & TV

Steven Spielberg is working on a new film based on Bullitt

By

Steven Spielberg may be 75-years old, but he’s not slowing down anytime soon. According to Deadline, the famed director is now attached to helm a new film featuring Frank Bullitt, a character originally portrayed by screen icon Steve McQueen in one of the greatest movies of the ’60s, Bullitt. However, the report notes that this will not be a remake of Bullitt. Instead, it will simply be a new story featuring Frank Bullitt as the main character.

Bullitt was one of the most famous movies made by McQueen during his career. It was based on Robert L. Fish’s 1963 novel, Mute Witness. Within the film, Frank Bullitt was a San Francisco police detective who was assigned to protect a mobster named Johnny Ross in order for Ross to give testimony at an organized crime hearing in a Senate subcommittee. After the mob successfully kills Ross ahead of time, Frank hides the evidence of Ross’ death in order to give himself more time to investigate and bring the killers to justice.

Apparently, the McQueen family retained the rights for this character, since Spielberg wouldn’t sign on until a deal was in place with McQueen’s estate. McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and his granddaughter, Molly McQueen, are also attached to executive produce the new film.

Steve McQueen as Bullitt.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment will produce the new Bullitt movie, while WB will distribute it worldwide. Josh Singer has already signed on to write the script, while Kristie Macosko Krieger will executive produce it alongside Spielberg.

Spielberg is coming off of his West Side Story remake, which is up for several awards at this year’s Oscar ceremony. But he is already filming his next movie, The Fablemans, which is loosely based upon his own life. Universal Pictures will release The Fablemans in November of this year.

Surprisingly, the Bullitt film will not be Spielberg’s next project after The Fablemans, simply because the script isn’t ready. That means Spielberg will likely helm another project while Bullitt moves through the writing process, but it remains to be seen which film that will be.

Editors' Recommendations

Lewis Tan on Fistful of Vengeance and the art of a movie fight

Lewis Tan in Fistful of Vengeance.

The best robot vacuums for 2022

The Neato Botvac D8 cleaning carpeting.

Best TVs for 2022: Which should you buy?

The Hisense U7G TV showing off an image of breakfast foods.

Engineers for James Webb have stacked its 18 images into one

James Webb Space Telescope illustration.

Best Apple deals and sales for February 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

STARZ is moving forward with an Outlander prequel series

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Outlander.

The best smart padlocks for 2022

The Igloohome Smart Padlock being used to secure a gate.

World’s most powerful solar telescope begins science operations

Inouye Solar Telescope with closed aperture near Haleakalā summit, Maui, HI.

The best smart light switches for 2022

A person using a smart light switch.

This exoplanet has two suns – just like Tatooine

Artist's impression of Kepler-16b, the first planet known to definitively orbit two stars - what's called a circumbinary planet. The planet, which can be seen in the foreground, was discovered by NASA's Kepler mission.

The Interplanetary File System: How you’ll store files in the future

Cloud storage for downloading an isometric. A digital service or application with data transmission. Network computing technologies. Futuristic Server. Digital space. Data storage. Vector illustration.

NASA considers bird-like drones to explore Venus’s atmosphere

Graphic depiction of BREEZE- Bioinspired Ray for Extreme Environments and Zonal Exploration.

NASA’s Roman telescope could spot Earth-like planets

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope