Steven Spielberg is a PC gamer? Find out why the Oscar winner loves gaming

Steven Spielberg boasts an unprecedented list of iconic accomplishments: three Oscars, two BAFTAs, four Golden Globes, an AFI Life Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. In a treasure trove full of awards, insert a line about a love for gaming on his resume.

Max Spielberg is co-founder and creative director at video game developer FuzzyBot. He also happens to be the son of the legendary director. In a recent interview, Max revealed his father’s love and appreciation for gaming, especially toward a certain warfare franchise.

Recommended Videos

“He [Steven] loves gaming. He’s the one that got me into it,” Max said about his father in an interview with MinnMax. “He plays games. He’s a big PC gamer, and so that’s kind of our bonding point as well. He’s like, ‘Hey, what’s good? What are the new [shooters?]? Which Call of Duty should I be playing?’ You know, like, ‘Just send me a list of the top five shooters, and I’ll get ‘em downloaded, and we can play them together when you come over to the house.’”

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

Max added, “He loves Call of Duty. He enjoys the campaign.”

Max Spielberg’s Untold Journey To Lynked: Banner of the Spark - MinnMax Interview

It’s fitting that Spielberg loves Call of Duty, considering he directed one of the greatest war films ever, Saving Private Ryan. Spielberg is also the visionary behind several adventure franchises, including Indiana Jones. However, the Jaws director will only play a game if it’s on PC.

“He’s big into story games, and I’m always trying to get him to play Uncharted. I’m like it’s Indiana Jones, you’d appreciate this,” Max explained. “And he’s like, ‘I can’t do controllers. I can only do keyboard and mouse.’”

Because of his admiration for the game series, perhaps Spielberg should be the one to make the long-awaited Call of Duty movie.