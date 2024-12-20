Stranger Things season 5 completes filming: ‘That’s a wrap’

And that’s a wrap for production on Stranger Things season 5. Netflix announced that filming for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been completed.

“That’s a wrap on Stranger Things,” the caption reads on the show’s X account. “See you in 2025.” Along with the announcement, numerous behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew from season 5 were posted, which you can view below.

That’s a wrap on Stranger Things. See you in 2025 pic.twitter.com/29htbnDf7E — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 20, 2024

Stranger Things season 5 will take place in 1987, about a year after the events of the season 4 finale, when the Upside Down invaded Hawkins. On the 2024 edition of Stranger Things Day, Netflix released the titles for the eight episodes in season 5. The titles are The Crawl, The Vanishing of ___, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge, and The Rightside Up. The Vanishing of ___ is the only incomplete title, as the show has not revealed the name of the person who will be disappearing.

Stranger Things season 5 ensemble includes Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna.

New cast members include Nell Fisher, Alex Breaux, Jake Connelly, and The Terminator’s Linda Hamilton.

Stranger Things premiered in 2016 and instantly became one of Netflix’s most popular TV shows. The sci-fi series spawned a stage play and an animated series.

Stranger Things season 5 arrives on Netflix in 2025.