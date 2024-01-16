Suns vs Kings live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings meet Tuesday night at Footprint Center. Just two games separate these squads in the crowded Western Conference playoff race, so this one figures to have both immediate and long-term implications on seeding.

The game starts at 9:00 p.m. ET and will only be televised locally on Arizona’s Family Sports (in Suns markets) and NBC Sports California (in Kings markets). Fortunately, whether you live locally or out of market, there are some different ways you can watch a free live stream of the game. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Suns vs Kings online.

The Best Way to Watch Suns vs Kings

If you live in the Suns market, Fubo is your best and only option, as it remains the only streaming service that includes the Arizona’s Family Sports channel. Fubo’s “Pro” package is a pricey long-term option at $92 per month ($80 base price plus $12 for regional sports channels), but it comes with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s game at no cost.

Additionally, Fubo is a strong option no matter where you live in the United States. It includes NBC Sports California for those who live in the Kings market, and it has NBA League Pass available as an add-on that can be included with your free trial. NBA League Pass allows you to watch every out-of-market game during the entire season.

Is There a Free Suns vs Kings Live Stream?

As previously mentioned, Fubo is the only option if you live in the Suns market. However, if you live somewhere else in the US and you’ve already used up your Fubo free trial, there are some other ways to stream the game for free.

DirecTV Stream‘s “Choice” package and YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” both include NBC Sports California for those in the Kings market, both have NBA League Pass available as an add-on and both come with a free trial that can include any add-on’s you want.

If you live out of market, NBA League Pass is also available through Amazon Prime Channels. You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime to sign up, but you can get a free trial of both Prime and the League Pass Channel.

Other Ways to Watch the Suns vs Kings Live Stream

If you live in the Kings market, you do have one other option, as Hulu With Live TV includes NBC Sports California in local markets. It costs $77 per month and doesn’t come with a free trial, but it does include Hulu’s massive streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+, so it’s a strong option if you want to watch Kings game locally and you’re looking for something long-term.

How to Watch the Suns vs Kings Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re signed up for a streaming service but you’re out of the country during the game, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to mask your location and access sites in the United States even while abroad. NordVPN is one of the best options out there, plus it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Editors' Recommendations