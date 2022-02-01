  1. Movies & TV

The Riddler defiles The Batman’s new character posters

By

Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t relinquished its hold on the box office yet, but there’s another superhero epic waiting in the wings. Next month, The Batman will reboot the Dark Knight for a new generation. And the title hero isn’t the only one who has been re-envisioned for this film. Paul Dano’s Riddler has been completely reconceived as a Zodiac Killer-like figure, and he has some deadly plans for Gotham City.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released four new character posters from The Batman. And in keeping with the Riddler’s creepy new vibe, all four pics have been defaced with his symbols as well as his promise to “unmask the truth.” First up is the Riddler himself.

Paul Dano as the Riddler.

This Riddler is far from the flamboyant figure portrayed by Jim Carrey in 1995’s Batman Forever. For this story, Riddler is more of a cold-blooded killer than a mischievous prankster.

Next on the agenda is one of Batman’s other greatest foes: The Penguin. And while this version of Oswald Cobblepot bears a striking resemblance to character actor Richard Kind, it’s actually Colin Farrell under all of that makeup.

Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The penultimate poster features Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, as played by Zoë Kravitz. Intriguingly, Selina isn’t wearing a mask in her poster.

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

And finally, we have the Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne, with Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. At this point in his career, Bruce has only been Batman for about a year. And he’s going to have to live up to his nickname as “the World’s Greatest Detective.”

Robert Pattinson as The Batman.

Matt Reeves co-wrote and directed The Batman. It will swoop down on moviegoers and hit theaters on Friday, March 4. For a first look glimpse at the film, check out DT’s coverage of Batman’s first meeting with the Riddler in the movie.

Editors' Recommendations

The best exercise bikes of February 2022

Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use for February 2022

home gym total system multifunction

The best iPhone to buy in 2022: Which should you buy?

iPhone 12 composite

Dell knocked $1,200 off this Alienware laptop today!

alienware m17 r4 and m15 ces 2020 white with tobii faced right

This portable monitor may be the weirdest display yet

Lukos Ultrawide monitor.

The Surface Pro 7 is $600 cheaper at Best Buy today

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet with keyboard, screen showing home screen, tablet sitting on a table top with window in the background

Google’s Messages app will soon work better with iMessage

Pixel phone with five icon at the bottom of the display.

How to delete apps on a Samsung smart TV

Samsung TV with the apps bar along the bottom.

The Offer’s new trailer explores the making of The Godfather

Dan Fogler talks to someone at a restaurant in The Offer.

Killing Eve season 4 trailer reunites Villanelle and Eve

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer look at each other through an aquarium in Killing Eve.

The FTC is reviewing Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal

microsoft activision ftc blizzard

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for February 2022

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

Best cheap space heater deals for February 2022

Stay warm with space heaters