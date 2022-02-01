The Riddler defiles The Batman’s new character posters

Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t relinquished its hold on the box office yet, but there’s another superhero epic waiting in the wings. Next month, The Batman will reboot the Dark Knight for a new generation. And the title hero isn’t the only one who has been re-envisioned for this film. Paul Dano’s Riddler has been completely reconceived as a Zodiac Killer-like figure, and he has some deadly plans for Gotham City.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released four new character posters from The Batman. And in keeping with the Riddler’s creepy new vibe, all four pics have been defaced with his symbols as well as his promise to “unmask the truth.” First up is the Riddler himself.

This Riddler is far from the flamboyant figure portrayed by Jim Carrey in 1995’s Batman Forever. For this story, Riddler is more of a cold-blooded killer than a mischievous prankster.

Next on the agenda is one of Batman’s other greatest foes: The Penguin. And while this version of Oswald Cobblepot bears a striking resemblance to character actor Richard Kind, it’s actually Colin Farrell under all of that makeup.

The penultimate poster features Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, as played by Zoë Kravitz. Intriguingly, Selina isn’t wearing a mask in her poster.

And finally, we have the Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne, with Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. At this point in his career, Bruce has only been Batman for about a year. And he’s going to have to live up to his nickname as “the World’s Greatest Detective.”

Matt Reeves co-wrote and directed The Batman. It will swoop down on moviegoers and hit theaters on Friday, March 4. For a first look glimpse at the film, check out DT’s coverage of Batman’s first meeting with the Riddler in the movie.

